‘Don’t miss out on South Ribble funded support’ says fast growing business owner

The owner of an expanding manufacturing company in Bamber Bridge which has received support from Boost; Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub has urged South Ribble businesses not to miss out on a fully-funded business support programme.

In November 2023, Boost; Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub announced a new strategic partnership with South Ribble Borough Council to give businesses in the borough access to its fully-funded businesses support services.

The partnership, which runs until March 2025, means businesses can access four fully-funded growth programmes which help businesses start, grow, scale and access the finance they need to reach their potential.

Ross Smith is contracts manager at Rainford Timber. The business manufactures and supplies timber frame structures for construction projects such as housing developments across the North West.

He contacted Boost after joining the company in 2022 and received a range of support including advice from Boost’s Business Advice Service, mentoring and referrals to other funded support programmes available in Lancashire such as Made Smarter.

Rainford was also referred to the Lancashire Manufacturing Growth Fund, which provided funding to help the company develop its website.

Ross said: “There is a lot of support available out there and it can be hard to know what is right for your business. Boost not only provides funded support from a team of expert advisers but also directs you to programmes and funding from across Lancashire.”

It’s hard to put a value on the support Boost gives but you have nothing to lose by contacting the Growth Hub’s team. I would advise businesses in South Ribble to make the most of the service while it is available.”

Boost was previously funded by Lancashire County Council and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Since November, it has been funded by Lancashire County Council alongside 10 contributing local authorities in Lancashire: South Ribble Borough Council as well as Blackburn with Darwen Council, Burnley Council, Chorley Council, Fylde Council, Hyndburn Borough Council, Pendle Borough Council, Preston City Council, West Lancashire and Wyre Council.

Boost Access to Finance, managed by Lancashire County Council is one of the services available to businesses in West Lancashire. It gives ambitious business with a desire to grow access to impartial and specialist advice from former bank managers and finance experts to understand their funding options, source and secure finance.

Among the other programmes South Ribble businesses can access is Boost Growth Catalyst, which supports established businesses over three years old to take their business to the next level through a combination of one-to one support as well as masterclasses and peer group sessions.

Scale to Thrive is an exclusive service for businesses over £1m turnover looking to grow 20 per cent per year or those with future scaleup projections. Businesses on the programme are assigned a dedicated scaleup adviser who will work with them, including to create a bespoke scaleup action plan. The support is then tailored to this plan.

Flying Start helps people start a new business or grow a young business through a combination of coaching, mentoring and leadership development. It is delivered by business and social enterprise support organisation Selnet.

Jacky Alty, leader, South Ribble Borough said: “Boost has been operating in South Ribble for over 10 years and has helped hundreds of businesses in our district over this time. The Growth Hub’s reputation for providing the right business support to businesses at the right time is the reason we chose to invest South Ribble’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding in this partnership with Boost, so that we can help contribute to more South Ribble success stories like Rainford Timber.”

In addition to its four targeted support programmes, the Growth Hub also operates a specialist Business Support Helpdesk which offers advice and guidance on available local, national and sector business support as well as a Business Advice Service which matches a business with an adviser and includes a business review, a business support action plan, business clinics and regular updates.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, Lancashire County Council, said: “Lancashire County Council has provided funding for Boost since its inception in 2013 and has helped over 14,000 business during this time, including Rainford Timber.

“Our partnership with South Ribble Borough Council means that, together, we will provide funding through Boost to support businesses in the district at each stage of their journey. Given this partnership currently ends in March 2025, our message to businesses is clear – take advantage of this support while it is available!”