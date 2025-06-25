Don’t let conflict keep you off the sidelines this summer, says family mediation charity

Charity urges parents to use government mediation vouchers to avoid missing children’s school milestones

NFM (National Family Mediation) is urging separated and divorcing parents to act now and take advantage of the government’s £500 Family Mediation Voucher Scheme—before the end-of-year school events begin.

As schools across the country prepare for graduations, sports days and transition visits, NFM (National Family Mediation) warns that many parents are still missing out on their children’s big moments due to ongoing conflict or lack of a clear parenting plan.

“There’s nothing more painful than sitting out your child’s big moment because of a disagreement with your ex,” says Sarah Hawkins, CEO of NFM (National Family Mediation). “We’re seeing more parents turn to mediation—not to repair their relationship, but to make sure they can both be there for their children when it really counts.”

Newly released government figures show that 108,657 divorce applications were made in 2024 alone—24,171 of them in the final quarter under no-fault divorce legislation, with 74% filed by a single applicant. But this only tells part of the story. These figures don’t capture the thousands more separated couples who were never married but still face the same challenges when it comes to co-parenting.

And with nearly 8 million children enrolled in primary and secondary schools across England in the 2023–24 academic year—and an increase expected in 2025–26—the need for practical, cooperative parenting solutions is greater than ever.

The Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, now extended to March 2026, provides up to £500 per family to cover mediation costs for discussions relating to children. The majority of families using the scheme are able to reach agreements without going to court, reducing stress and promoting better outcomes for children.

“Whether it’s working out who attends sports day, graduation, or how to split the summer holidays—mediation is the tool families are turning to,” Hawkins adds. “It creates a neutral space to plan calmly and practically.”

NFM (National Family Mediation) also offers child-inclusive mediation, allowing children’s voices to be heard during the process, and tailoring arrangements to the realities of modern family life.

And for those ready to formalise their agreements, NFM LegalEyes helps parents convert mediated decisions into legally binding consent orders—an essential legal step many people overlook.

Legal aid is still available for eligible families, and all mediators at NFM (National Family Mediation) are fully accredited and experienced in helping families navigate difficult transitions with sensitivity and fairness.

“The latest divorce data suggests that many couples will be navigating their first summer apart, and that can be incredibly tough for anyone who is already experiencing conflict. It’s really important that they know that there is help out there.

“Mediation can help couples to reach agreements about how to move forward – together – acting in the best interests of everyone involved. Particularly the children!”

Visit www.nfm.org.uk to find out more about the Family Mediation Voucher Scheme and to check if you're eligible.