Dimensions Curriculum wins prestigious award for Hullabaloo! Primary Music Curriculum
The judges described Hullabaloo! as:"Hullabaloo! is a revolutionary primary music curriculum designed to bring the joy of music to classrooms across the nation. Comprehensive, engaging, and fun, this music scheme is crafted to hit the right notes with both pupils and teachers alike."
Dimensions Curriculum, a small company based in Preston, has been providing curriculum resources to primary schools since 2011. Founded by music specialist Elaine Sutton, the company’s mission is to improve how music is taught in primary schools and empower teachers with the confidence and resources to deliver quality music education.
Hullabaloo! is the result of this passion for music education, offering a comprehensive, engaging, and fun approach to primary music teaching that resonates with both teachers and students alike.
For more information, visit the Hullabaloo! Music website.