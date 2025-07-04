Digital celebration turns spotlight on children, young people, families leaders in parishes for 'Recognise Week'

The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) is preparing to turn the spotlight on, pray for and thank leaders who support and encourage work with children, young people and families (CYPF).

Those leaders, both lay and ordained, in parishes across Lancashire will be centre stage of a new campaign on the social media channels of the Diocese and the Diocesan Board of Education, for a full week every day beginning on Monday, July 7 and running until July 13.

It’s one of the biggest social media pushes the Diocese has attempted so far because, as well as a raft of posts created by digital staff at the Diocesan Offices, people in parishes across the County are also being encouraged to post their own content and tag the Diocesan channels for amplification; while the national church will also amplify further on their channels.

The week culminates on Sunday 13 July as churches nationwide are being asked to take the opportunity to thank and celebrate those involved in key ministry with children and young people at services.

Bishop Philip North tells the Diocese to get behind and support the campaign in his Recognise Week video

The entire campaign is taking place under the banner of ‘Recognise Week’ – which is taking place across The Church of England. The key aim is to flood social media with engaging content, creating a joyous celebration of the importance of CYPF work.

Often working behind the scenes, CYPF leaders – who can be lay or ordained; paid and unpaid volunteers – are involved in vital ministry across the County. So Recognise Week is an opportunity show appreciation and raise the profile of their important work.

In doing this, the Diocese is joining with dioceses across the country to ‘recognise’ and thank CYPF leaders in all forms of ministry.

In Lancashire the Diocese is celebrating these leaders by praying for them and posting video messages of thanks on social media. All of it intended to showcase the amazing work happening to support the next generation as we seek to help them grow in their faith. The video content includes messages from Bishop Philip; Vicars; Authorised Lay Ministers (ALMs); Youth Pastors; toddler group parents and more.

Ben Green and Sarah Earnshaw, Diocesan Youth and Children’s Advisers, give a message of encouragement to leaders in their Recognise Week video

If you would like to be involved in the campaign to highlight a CYPF worker then post your videos of thanks and celebration of CYPF work to Facebook; tag @BlackburnDiocese and use the hashtag #Recognise

Recognise Week is actively supported and encouraged by the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Philip North, who also features in one of the local Recognise Week videos saying: “I came to faith as a teenager. Most Christians do find faith in Jesus Christ when they’re children or young people. Which is why our ministry to children and young people is absolutely vital.

“Recognise Week is such a fantastic initiative. A whole week in which we can pray for those called to work with children and young people. Thank them and do all we can to support them in their ministry.

“So let’s take full advantage of Recognise Week and make sure our children and youth workers get the value and the credit that they deserve.”

John Wyatt, Youth Pastor at Blackpool Church St John’s speaks about the importance of youth work in his video

Sarah Earnshaw and Ben Green, Diocesan Children’s and Youth Advisers, who are also participating in some of the campaign video content, added: “This week is our moment to say thank you, to pause and to celebrate, to recognise the amazing work happening in children's and youth ministry and the impact it has not just now, but in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, John Wyatt, Youth Pastor at Blackpool Church St Johns, is just one of many participants in the campaign. In his video he comments: “If you serve in children's work and youth work in the Diocese of Blackburn, I just want to say a massive thank you. You are the hands and feet of Jesus and you’re creating spaces where young people and children can grow and thrive.”

The CofE’s 30k Project, which aims to rase up 30,000 new CYPF leaders by 2030, is organising Recognise, and it has produced two short films that can be played in services; including the Blessing film, where young people from across the country speak words of blessing over our CYPF ministers. There is also a RECOGNISE prayer that can be downloaded and used in services. Find out more and sign up here: https://bit.ly/46tohat