People are invited to a free event at the University of Central Lancashire to learn about living with and treating diabetes from a panel of experts and patients.

Diabetes: Past, Present and Future, will not only share the experiences of people living with long-term diabetes, but also discuss advancements in treatments and examine the challenges the NHS faces in dealing with a condition that affects around 5.8 million people in the UK*.

On Wednesday 19 March from 6.30pm – 8.30pm, the University will welcome Professor Satyan Rajbhandari from Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, who will Chair the event, alongside other healthcare workers and diabetes patients.

It has been organised by Professor Romesh Gupta OBE, Honorary Professor within the University’s School of Medicine and Dentistry and Chair of the National Forum for Health and Wellbeing (NFHW).

“Diabetes remains a big challenge for our NHS” he said. “The NHS is spending nearly 10% of its budget on this chronic condition, which in the case of Type 2 Diabetes can be prevented or managed with lifestyle changes.

“We believe that health education remains a priority in managing this endemic condition.”

Diabetes: Past, Present and Future, will take place on Wednesday 19 March from 6.30pm – 8.30pm in Harrington Lecture Theatre on the Preston Campus with free parking from 6.00pm. It is free to attend and there is no need to register.

For more information, email Russell Hogarth - [email protected]

* https://www.diabetes.org.uk/about-us/about-the-charity/our-strategy/statistics