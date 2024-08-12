Developer shows how Lancashire residents can staycate in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a boom in popularity over recent years, Barratt Homes has new properties available in Fulwood ready to offer the ideal setting for a ‘staycation’ for new residents.

Instead of expensive travel abroad, residents throughout the UK have grown to love their local area and are spending more time exploring and experiencing what the country has to offer.

According to LS:N Global, one in three holidaymakers are prioritising staycations over travelling to another country, with one of the key factors being climate change.

With this in mind, for buyers looking for investment opportunities, properties in Fulwood would have huge appeal due to the short-term holiday letting opportunities for those looking to visit the area.

DWNW -MWaug21-165306 - The living room in the show home at Romans Green in Preston

Buy-to-let properties serving as holiday homes remain incredibly popular and worthwhile for investors as, according to a report by Verdant Leisure, 91% of UK adults intend to book a staycation in 2024 as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact finances.

Alternatively, a Barratt home has much to offer house hunters due to the flexibility of the available rooms and the wealth of local amenities and attractions to indulge in, and can serve either as a base of operations or the holiday itself.

This is especially true for residents in Fulwood, who have a plethora of local amenities to enjoy, whilst they can also make the most of a stunning new home available at the nearby Romans Green development.

For those looking to indulge in nature, both Masons Wood and Highgate Woods will scratch that green itch. Masons Wood offers scenic strolls along dirt paths and streams with fairly level terrain suitable for the whole family, whilst Highgate Woods is a pleasant stroll with Savick Brook running through the centre to make for an incredibly peaceful day out.

DWNW - Views around show homes at Barratt Homes' Romans Green Development

Elsewhere, history buffs may want to find out more about their new home and the local community. Ladyewell is a stunning Roman Catholic Shrine dating back to the 1600s, with the site also containing a glass tea room, and the Holy House has a gift shop to collect a memento of your day.

The Lancashire market town is also a good hub with lots of accessible amenities in neighbouring towns and cities offering superb days out. Blackpool Tower and Pier is just 15 miles away, all 803 sq km of the Forest of Bowland is nearby and ready to be explored, and both Manchester and Liverpool are accessible down the M61 and M6 respectively for a bit of retail therapy.

For those that wish to stay indoors and take part in some activities at home, the Norbury style home at Romans Greens offers many opportunities for residents to utilise every room effectively.

The three storey house can be transformed into the dream home through clever use of space. Spare rooms can be turned into gaming rooms, the third floor can be transformed into a home cinema, and every wall in the house can be turned into a mural. To get a better idea of how best to utilise the spaces in the Norbury home, find out here.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North West, said: “With a range of developments throughout a number of counties, it is easy to see why UK residents are eager to explore their surrounding and make the most of what their local communities have to offer.

“Our remaining properties at Romans Green are ideal for those who want to explore the local area and make a holiday from the comfort of your own home. We invite all of our residents to visit the development and find out more about how to get the most out of the Fulwood lifestyle.”

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.