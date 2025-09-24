Dementia friendly socialisation in Fleetwood has special visitors

Local MP Lorraine Beavers attends Step Back in Time dance with Dementia class in Fleetwood

A new dance class in Fleetwood for Dementia and Alzheimer’s has recently welcomed some high profile visitors to highlight the impact of how this fun session enhances the life of local residents with a dementia diagnosis. The class welcomes residents of local care homes and care givers with their loved ones and friends and the sessions are totally free of charge thanks to funding from Fleetwood Town community trust. They had a special visit from world champion boxer Jane Couch MBE and also Lorraine Beavers MP. Both ladies were blown away by the energy and joy from the attendees.

MP Lorraine Beavers described the class as welcoming , supportive fun and inclusive, supporting both people with dementia and their carers. They agree that this special service is welcomed in the community and that it would be nice to see more like it within the area. It is widely recognised that music evokes memories from emotional and happy events throughout life and can be so beneficial to anyone with a neurological condition , including reducing anxiety and agitation, physical and mental stimulation,social interaction and general well being. If you would like to know more about this class you can contact class leader Jules on [email protected] or come along on Mondays 10 am to Fleetwood Hub North Albert Street Fleetwood FY76AR