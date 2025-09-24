Dementia friendly socialisation in Fleetwood has special visitors
MP Lorraine Beavers described the class as welcoming , supportive fun and inclusive, supporting both people with dementia and their carers. They agree that this special service is welcomed in the community and that it would be nice to see more like it within the area. It is widely recognised that music evokes memories from emotional and happy events throughout life and can be so beneficial to anyone with a neurological condition , including reducing anxiety and agitation, physical and mental stimulation,social interaction and general well being. If you would like to know more about this class you can contact class leader Jules on [email protected] or come along on Mondays 10 am to Fleetwood Hub North Albert Street Fleetwood FY76AR