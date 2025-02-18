Dazzle and Decadence: An Exclusive Bridal Showcase and Trunk Show with Leading London Designer

Prepare to be dazzled at an exclusive evening of bridal elegance at Eaves Hall, complete with a showcase of leading wedding suppliers, fizz, canapés and entertainment from pianist, Paul Walker.

Ainsworth Jewellers, in collaboration with Inspired Bridal, is hosting ‘Dazzle and Decadence’; a free and exclusive trunk show event with leading London designer, Eliza Jane Howellwhere their collection of stunning bridal and occasion wearwill be showcased at Eaves Hall

A glittering, Gatzby inspired event, the evening will also see Blackburn’s Wedding Friends come together to showcase all their services covering everything you need for planning your big day from room styling and make up; wedding bands and honeymoons, headwear, photography and more!

Set in one of Lancashire’s most elegant venues, Eaves Hall, guests will be greeted with fizz on arrival and treated to canapés, entertainment and couture, where brides-to-be of all ages and even fashion enthusiasts looking for evening wear can immerse themselves in inspiration from this iconic London designer, famed for the stunning craftsmanship, colour and hand-crafted beading of all their gowns.

Helen Dimmick from Ainsworth Jewellers and Inspired Bridal said: “Since we first starting stocking the simply stunning gowns from Eliza Jane Howell, we knew we had to get the team to Lancashire where they can show off first hand their dresses; giving brides the chance to meet them and where they can benefit from personal styling advice from the designers. I can’t wait to pair each dress with the best jewellery on the night and playing host as our models wander freely through the rooms in a more relaxed, intimate trunk show setting.”

Adding to the evening’s sparkle, guests will have the chance to take part in a raffle in aid of MIND Lancashire, supporting a fantastic cause while indulging in an unforgettable night of style and sophistication.

For more information visit www.ainsworthjewellers.com