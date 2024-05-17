Daughter running GMR 10k in memory of loved one who supported Greater Manchester Youth Network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Roberts was an avid supporter of Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN) and was a wonderful ambassador of the local youth charity.

In August 2020 David passed away, and GMYN has remembered him since as a true asset to the charity. David made an immense impact on the young people and staff.

In 2016 David set himself a challenge, to run 12.6k every day for 100 days to highlight the injustices faced by the 12.6% gender pay gap in higher education. Each day he videoed himself on the run with things he learnt or advice that he had been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has inspired David’s daughter Poppy to take part in the Great Manchester Run 10k next week, in the hopes of raising money to support her dad’s favourite charity.

David and Poppy Roberts - supporters of GMYN

Poppy says: “After my dad died we set up a memorial fund to raise money for GMYN so there can be continued support. We raised £10,000 for this fund and this has gone towards young people who may not get help or support from other people.”

“The money raised has gone towards all sorts of things that the young people at GMYN have needed; including bikes, textbooks, cameras, art equipment and sending some of the young people to NCS.”

The weekend that the 10k takes place would’ve marked David’s 61st birthday, and GMYN is celebrating all the work and dedication he gave to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GMYN provide a vital support service that doesn’t exist elsewhere, delivering urgent, tailored support based on each young person’s needs. GMYN strives to make life-changing differences to young people’s lives, to help break them out of isolation and give them the confidence and ability to make a positive transition to adulthood.

Alex Fairweather, CEO of GMYN, says: “David was a passionate advocate for young people, a committed and inspiring fundraiser and, most of all, a friend and mentor to us all.

“We’re so grateful to Poppy for running the 10k and raising money for GMYN, we can’t wait to see her and many others that are running for GMYN cross the finish line!”