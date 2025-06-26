Danny, Pippalina and Mandy, three of 22 new Priests and Deacons in Lancashire, tell their stories in new video series

A new video series from The Church of England in Lancashire tells the stories of some of the 22 men and women about to be ordained as Priests and Deacons over the coming weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Abraham, 34; Pippalina Daniels, 26 and Mandy Hughes, 63, all feature in the videos.

Danny will serve as a Priest in the parishes in Higher Walton and Hoghton, Pippalina who will be ordained Priest to serve in the parish of Dolphinholme with Quernmore and Over Wyresdale while Mandy will be ordained Deacon to serve in the parish of Hoole, St Michael.

The video series has already had more than 8000 views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy Hughes

There are six Deacons and 12 Priests to be ordained at services on Saturday and Sunday, while two further ordinands (as they are known) are also being welcomed into the Church of England from other denominations.

Together, the group is a visible sign of the continuing health of the Church here in the County – each having a real enthusiasm for the Gospel and for sharing the Good News of Jesus with as many people as possible; as part of our Diocesan Vision to have 'Healthy Churches Transforming Communities'.

Today Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn, described the moment as a ‘time of great joy and thanksgiving … when we pause to rejoice in the generosity of our God who continues to call and equip His people for service’.

The videos provide insight into all the ordinands’ personal faith stories and journeys to this important moment in their lives and also in the life of the parishes where they will serve. You can watch them here https://bit.ly/4kZmYEG (or visit Facebook/BlackburnDiocese).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pippalina Daniels

In her video, Pippalina says she wants to dedicate her life to serving Jesus saying: “By Jesus's death and resurrection, He has set us free from evil, and he promises us a future where suffering is no more. I'm a Christian because God's love for us revealed in Jesus Christ is the best thing I know, and I want to live my life following Him.”

Meanwhile, in his video Daniel comments on how much he has benefited from his ordination training saying: “My first year in ministry has been a complete and utter joy, but it's also been a year of personal growth and development for me - not only as a person, but as a minister in God's church, as I've stepped into this calling and continue to lean into him, to equip me and enable me by His Spirit to do the things he is calling me to do.”

Amanda is looking forward to getting stuck into her new role. In her video she comments: “I’m 63, but at this or any age God can use you. You're not finished yet! As Christians I don't think we can put our feet up and do nothing at retirement age. Even if you're in a position where you can't physically do something you can always pray.”

Other local names include …

Danny Abraham

Iyanuoluwa Jesse Adesina who will be Welcomed into the Church of England to serve in the parish of Longridge St Lawrence with St Paul.

Cornelius Aneel Asghar who will be ordained Priest to serve in the parish of St Laurence, Chorley.

Joseph Kochanski who will be ordained Priest to serve in the parish of Rufford and Tarleton.

Calum Gregory Keith Mullet who will be ordained Priest to serve in the parish of Preston St George the Martyr.

Samantha Nicol who will be ordained Priest to serve in the parish of Brindle St James.

William John Shepherd who will be ordained Priest to serve in the parish of Lancaster St Thomas.

Stephen Delan Robert Tisnell who will be ordained Priest to serve in the Preston Minster Parish of St John, St Matthew and St James.

Philip Vautier who will be ordained Priest to serve in the parish of Ashton on Ribble St Andrew's.

Biographies, pictures and profile questionnaires of these ordinands and all the others from this year’s cohort of 22 can be read/downloaded from the Diocesan website, alongside links to service livestreams where available, and more, all here: https://bit.ly/40jcIid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ordinands have a pre-ordination retreat at our Centre for Christian Discipleship and Prayer at Whalley Abbey in the Ribble Valley prior to the weekend ahead, while the ordination services themselves take place on Saturday at 10.30am (Deacons) and 3pm (Priests) - both at Blackburn Cathedral - and further Priests’ service on Sunday at 10.30am at St Andrew’s Ashton and 4pm at Holy Trinity, Tarleton.

Age is no barrier to ordination. The youngest two ordinands this year are 26 while the oldest is 63. Between those there are a range of ages; with nine of the 22 under 40.

Speaking about the ordinations today Bishop Philip, who will lead several of the services, said: “Ordination is always a time of great joy and thanksgiving in the church; a moment when we pause to rejoice in the generosity of our God, who continues to call and equip His people for service.

"For each ordinand it marks the moment they have worked towards for many years. We give thanks not just for the ministries they will offer across Lancashire but also for who they are; shaped by His grace and sent out to serve in our communities in His name.

"We pray their lives will speak of the Gospel they proclaim and that people will come to Christ across the County through their faithful witness.”