D. M. Keith: the new name for Colin Appleyard Limited

Acquired by the D. M. Keith Motor Group in February 2024, Colin Appleyard Limited will move to operate under the D. M. Keith name from January 2025.

Colin Appleyard was a great strategic fit for D. M. Keith with both family businesses having been established for over 6 decades with a dedication to delivering exceptional customer service and with an excellent reputation within the motor industry. The change aligns with the group’s strategy to unify customer experience across all dealerships.

The D. M. Keith Motor Group has expanded substantially over the last decade most recently acquiring the Trust Ford dealership in Bradford and prior to this, Ringways Ford and Kia in 2021. The group now represents 10 brands and has a portfolio of 24 showrooms across the Yorkshire, Lincolnshire & Lancashire regions with an anticipated turnover of £360m for 2024.

As new signage begins to appear across the Suzuki and Subaru dealerships, customers can be assured that they will still see the same friendly faces with the same passion for helping them with their motoring needs.

Dougal Keith, Managing Director said:

“The Suzuki and Subaru brands have been a great addition to our existing brands furthering our offering to the Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Lancashire regions. The D. M. Keith business is built on a passion for excellent customer service with our company values of ‘fit’, ‘fun’, ‘family’ and ‘fearless’ at the foundation. Our aim is to deliver World class customer service and to be the trusted and respected choice when it comes to all motoring needs.”

The Colin Appleyard acquisition, along with that of Trust Ford Bradford earlier in the year now takes the D. M. Keith Motor Group into the top 50 groups in the AM100 – an incredible achievement and lifelong ambition for Managing Director, Dougal Keith and brother Angus Keith.