Cycling club members take on two route option challenge for Rosemere

Members of Croston Velo Cycling Club raised almost £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation tackling either a 60 or 30 mile challenge route.

Both routes started and finished at Croston Velo’s base of Croston Sports Club, and were devised by club member Tim Bryning after the club’s committee approved the fundraiser as a show of support for members affected by cancer either directly or indirectly.

Club secretary Hannah Woodmansey explained: “We currently have around 120 members some of which have had cancer or have family and friends who have been or are being treated for the disease.

“Just last year, our much loved and respected club member Lindsey Styler was diagnosed with breast cancer in the third trimester of her pregnancy with her second child. Lins is an absolute legend and throughout her treatment, she only missed two weeks off her bike, which is truly inspirational. Lins completed the 60 mile challenge route.”

Hannah, who also completed the 60 mile challenge route, added: “About 60 of our members did one or the other route and those unable to participate still supported the event by donating.

“There was a great positive vibe and lots of personal achievements with some club members completing their first ever 60 mile ride.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

