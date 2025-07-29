Cumbria family’s ‘Iron Will’ triathlon for son living with muscular dystrophy

On Thursday 28 August, Sam Taylor, 46, his wife Sue, 47, and daughter Beth, 17, from Crooklands in Cumbria will set off to start the first part of ‘Iron Will 2025’ – a long distance triathlon consisting of a 7.5-mile paddleboard, 50-mile mountain bike ride and 26.2-mile trail marathon run, based out of Portinscale in the Lake District. Sam created the challenge in support of his eldest son Will, 16, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the trio will be joined by around 40 friends and family.

The family and friends are fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for the 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions, to help fund research into Will’s condition.

This Iron Will triathlon is the latest in a long list of fundraising challenges for the family. Explaining their motivation, Sam Taylor said: “Will was four when he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He was slow to reach key development milestones, and we noticed that he was struggling to get up from the ground as easily as his peers. After a year of appointments, we received the diagnosis in 2014. We knew there was nothing we could do to change the situation, so raising money to fund research became our way of fighting back and making a difference.”

Ten years on, and with a fundraising total in excess of £260,000, Sam says that he’s proud of the community they’ve created. “When our fundraising and challenges first started, it was purely about raising money. Now, the community that these events have created is just as important. We have a strong network of friends and family who are there for us, and act as great role models for our children, Will, Beth and Barney.”

Sue Taylor with son Will

Will’s mum Sue was the first person in the family to start fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK when she signed up for the Great North Run immediately after Will’s diagnosis in 2014. The following year, Sam set up a group ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats, then a Coast-to-Coast Triathlon in 2017, and a Longest Steepest Highest Quadrathlon in 2019. In August 2021, Sam, Sue and friends cycled 380 miles between four of the UK’s major Duchenne muscular dystrophy research centres on the Duchenne Research Relay, to shine a light on the groundbreaking work that scientists in the UK are doing to find treatments. The most recent event was the first Iron Will in 2023 – an Ironman distance triathlon (2.5-mile swim, 112-mile road bike and 26.2-mile marathon) based around Ambleside.

Iron Will 2025 promises to be even tougher. Many of the participants have learned to Paddleboard to take on the event. The shorter cycle is offset by the elevation and rocky terrain the riders will encounter in Whinlatter Forest, and the marathon is even hillier than two years ago.

For the first time, Will’s older sister Beth, 17, is also taking part and is keen to help raise awareness and funds. “In 2014, my not-so-little brother Will was heartbreakingly diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition which currently has no cure,” said Beth Taylor. “Due to this being such a rare condition, and me being a protective big sister, the feeling of ‘why him?’ was prominent. However, Will’s drive and determination to keep going despite every hurdle thrown his way inspired me to quit asking ‘why?’ and join my family to actively make a difference.

“Previously, I’ve always been in the support team, but this year I think it’s about time I give my best shot at this challenge for Will, and all those affected by Duchenne. I can’t say I will be smashing out the entire thing, but I will be giving it my all to make that change for my younger brother and every other incredible person and their families coping with this condition every day.”

Siblings, Barney, 10, Will, 16, and Beth, 17

Explaining why he thinks it’s important to continue fundraising, Sam said: “Since Will’s diagnosis, we’ve prioritised living for the now and ensuring that Will can live his best life. He’s a very creative, sociable, determined young man and loves being part of all the challenges we do.

“Our focus was always on raising money to accelerate research into treatments. To begin with, we thought this would be for the next generation, to help future families facing a similar situation. But when the treatment givinostat was conditionally approved at the end of last year and Will started on a trial, we realised that it is possible to make a difference now for people like Will. It’s not a cure, but if we can hold him at his current level, he can do more of the things he enjoys, for longer. That’s why we’ll keep going, to raise more money so that research can continue.”

To support the Taylor family’s challenge visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/ironwill2025

For more information about fundraising your way for Muscular Dystrophy UK, visit www.musculardystrophyuk.org/fundraise-your-way

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at www.musculardystrophyuk.org