Cumberland marks World Kindness Day in Preston

Hundreds of people in Preston enjoyed a free lunchtime treat on Wednesday to mark World Kindness Day.

A team based at the Cumberland Building Society’s branch on Fishergate handed out over 600 slices of iced ginger shortbread in the hope that recipients would pass on the kindness to others.

Volunteers delivered 300 of the tasty treats to workers at nearby businesses and a further 300 to the Intact Centre in Whitby Avenue and the Supper’s Up soup kitchen in Essex Street, as well as from the branch.

The gesture went down brilliantly with the public.

Prestonian Louise Elsworth, said: “What a lovely initiative. It’s great to spread a bit of kindness. The world would be a better place If everyone was a little bit kinder to one another.”

Karen Switzer, manager of Derian House Children’s Hospice charity shop, added: “I think it’s a wonderful gesture and will remind everyone to be a little bit kinder to each other.”

The Cumberland was highlighting its Kinder Kind of Kitchen initiative, run in partnership with the Preston-based FareShare Lancashire and Cumbria and delivered by Recycling Lives Charity, which supports community food projects - and runs Supper’s Up - to help tackle food poverty.

Last year it produced the Kinder Cookbook, featuring recipes from the community food groups. The iced ginger shortbread recipe is one of them.

Kinder Kind of Kitchen supported 52 community food groups in its first year serving the equivalent of 577,047 meals and diverting 242 tonnes of food – that would otherwise have gone to waste – to people in need.

Demand is continuing to rise and in the last two months it distributed 66.8 tonnes of food, serving the equivalent of 151,025 meals. It is also distributed 800kg of pet food and a further 800kg of toiletries to those in need.

Naomi Winter, who founded Supper’s Up after seeing the rapidly rising need across Preston, said: “We were able to set up the soup kitchen partly thanks to funding from the Kinder kind of Kitchen initiative so it’s been nice, on World Kindness Day, to be part of another Cumberland initiative.

“At Supper’s Up, kindness is exactly what we serve up. We feed anyone who comes through our door then help them in whatever way they need – giving them clothes or supplies, inviting them back for ongoing support from our programmes or signposting them to additional help.”

The Cumberland donates around 1.5 per cent of its profits to good causes. It is providing another £250,000, on top of the £250,000 it pledged last year, to continue Kinder Kind of Kitchen into 2025.

Find out more at and download the Kinder Cookbook at: https://www.cumberland.co.uk/kinderkitchens

World Kindness Day, celebrated on November 13 each year, was started by the World Kindness Movement in 1998 to highlight good deeds in the community.