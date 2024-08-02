Cub Noah takes on bay walk for grandad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight-year-old Noah Hirst, of Grimsargh, was one of the youngest walkers to take on this year’s Rosemere Cancer Foundation Cross Bay Walk, which raised almost £11,000 for the charity.

Noah, a cub with the 1st Longridge Scouts, contributed £235 in sponsorship walking alongside mum Louise, who works as a healthcare assistant in the A&E Department at the Royal Preston Hospital, and his aunt, Rachel Parker, of Longridge, who also works at the hospital as a healthcare assistant.

They were joined by 300 others in the annual trek from Arnside to Grange, which was led by King’s Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noah walked in thanks for life-saving treatment his beloved grandad Les Knowles, of Grimsargh, received at Rosemere Cancer Centre. Retired window cleaner and Lathams delivery driver Les has just rung the centre’s end of treatment bell after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in 2021.

Noah with mum Louise (right) and his auntie Rachel

Proud Louise, who is married to Sean and also mum to one-year-old Nancy, said: “We are a tight knit family and we were completely heartbroken hearing the news of dad’s diagnosis, which came after he was taken into hospital in October 2021 with a severe chest infection.

“Dad started chemo in December 2021. His final session was in June and he is now in remission. He and Noah have a very close bond. They go walking and camping together. Noah loves his grandad more than anything in the world so to do the Cross Bay Walk meant a lot to him, knowing he was making a difference not just for grandad but for others who have been affected in the way we have.”

Louise added: “On behalf of my dad, mum Janet, who is also a healthcare assistant at the Royal Preston, and all of us, we just wanted to say thank you to Rosemere and Ribblesdale Ward for taking such good care of him. It has been a scary, worrying time but the staff made it more manageable for us. They made us feel there was light at the end of the tunnel even in the darkest times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Thank you to Noah and his family and everyone who joined us for our Cross Bay Walk this year. Congratulations to you all and all your sponsors for helping us achieve such a wonderful total, which will be spent on projects to help those in treatment now.”

Noah and his grandad Les at Rosemere Cancer Centre with Noah’s Cross Bay Walk donation

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk