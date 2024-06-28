Cross party commitment to growing the Lancashire economy at Chamber hustings event
The pledge was made at a Chamber of Commerce hustings event in front of business decision makers designed to give them a voice in the forthcoming election.
Four of the main parties – representing different constituencies across North and Western Lancashire – were present at the event. Maya Ellis – Labour (Ribble Valley), Mike Prendergast – Conservative (West Lancs), Neil Darby – Liberal Democrat (Preston) and Andy Hunter – South Ribble (Reform UK).
On topics ranging from food security to manufacturing, skills and training to energy, the panel were grilled on what their parties would do for the business community following the 4th July poll.
More local issues such as potholes, social housing, schools and higher education and the future of Lancashire’s creative and digital industries were also tackled.
This was seen as the final chance for businesses to have their voices heard before the county goes to the polls in less than a week.
The Chamber’s Business Manifesto was used as a blueprint for the event with all delegates and candidates quizzed on the policies which also included the fallout of Brexit, tackling red-tape for work placements and how to handle business rates for thousands of SMEs across the county.
Nick Hyde, policy manager for the Chamber, said: “The four parties were robust in their responses to the range of questions from the businesses and all committed to wanting to grow the economy within Lancashire.
“Whichever party is elected next week will have a large in-tray of demands from the business community, with big expectations about support in skills, security, Brexit-related trade and accessibility to the workplace.
“As a Chamber we look forward to continuing to work with businesses to make sure their voices are heard by the incoming administration and their pledge to grow the economy is adhered to.”
