Crafty Vintage finds dream venue at Blackburns Farm

Blackburns Farm Nurseries and Wildlife Centre, Wrea Green, Lancashire – After years of searching for the perfect venue in the Lytham area, Crafty Vintage has found its dream location at Blackburn’s Farm in Wrea Green, and the first event promises to be a festive celebration like no other. Known for its vibrant Artisan Markets that celebrate local creativity and entrepreneurship, Crafty Vintage will launch its newest location with a Christmas-themed extravaganza, bringing together talented makers, live entertainment, and seasonal cheer.

The team at Crafty Vintage is excited to introduce their Artisan Market to this picturesque countryside setting, having long sought a venue that embodies the community spirit of the Lytham area. Blackburn’s Farm, with its charming, rustic atmosphere, is the perfect fit for the market’s ethos of celebrating local craftsmanship and supporting emerging businesses.

A Long-Awaited Venue Near Lytham

Festive Markets at Blackburns Farm

Crafty Vintage has become a cornerstone of Lancashire’s creative scene, with Artisan Markets popping up in iconic locations such as Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort, Burnley, Holmes Mill, Clitheroe, and Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston. The announcement of Blackburn’s Farm as their latest venue marks a milestone for the team, who have been eager to establish a presence near Lytham for many years.

Laura Johnson, Founder of Crafty Vintage, shared her excitement: “We’ve been searching for a venue in the Lytham area for such a long time, and Blackburn’s Farm is the perfect place to bring our Artisan Markets to life. The combination of the stunning location and the strong community spirit in Wrea Green makes it a dream come true for us.”

Festive Celebration to Kick Off the First Market

The highly anticipated first event at Blackburn’s Farm will be a Christmas Artisan Market, offering visitors a chance to get into the festive spirit while shopping for unique, locally made gifts. With handmade crafts, artisanal food and drink, and live entertainment from local performers, it promises to be an immersive experience for all.

Blackburns Farm Nurseries and Wild Life Centre

Shoppers can expect to discover everything from bespoke jewellery to handcrafted homeware, as well as seasonal treats and warm mulled wine to enjoy while they explore. The festive market will be a celebration of Lancashire’s maker culture, highlighting the incredible talent of local artisans who bring a personal touch to every product they create.

Supporting Local Businesses and Entrepreneurship

Crafty Vintage has long been a champion of Lancashire’s thriving maker culture, offering a platform for local entrepreneurs to showcase their creations and grow their businesses. Many artisans have started their journeys with Crafty Vintage as hobbyists and have since grown into full-time business owners.

“Watching small businesses flourish through our events has been so rewarding,” Johnson adds. “The Artisan Markets provide a platform for local makers to connect with their customers, build their brands, and become part of a growing community of creatives.”

By introducing Blackburn’s Farm as their newest location, Crafty Vintage continues to expand its influence across Lancashire, supporting local businesses and promoting the region’s cultural richness. From Lancaster Castle to Lowther Castle, the markets have become key events on Lancashire’s cultural calendar, providing a space for makers, performers, and visitors to come together in celebration of local talent.

What’s Next for Crafty Vintage?

The team is looking forward to making Blackburn’s Farm a regular venue on their Artisan Market schedule, with plans for future events already in the works. “We’re just getting started here,” Johnson explains. “The Christmas Market is only the beginning, and we can’t wait to host more events in the coming months. It’s going to be a fantastic journey for us and for the makers we support.”

About Crafty Vintage

Crafty Vintage is a collective of creatives, makers, and entrepreneurs who come together through pop-up markets and events across Lancashire. Established to support and celebrate local craftsmanship, Crafty Vintage has grown into a beloved community event, bringing together local talent and fostering entrepreneurial growth.

Event Details

• Date: Sat 7th & Sun 8th Dec

• Location: Blackburn’s Farm, Ribby Road, Wrea Green, Preston PR4 2PA

• Event Focus: Christmas Artisan Market

For more information, visit craftyvintage.com or follow Crafty Vintage on social media for updates.