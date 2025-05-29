Couple swap 180-year-old coach house conversion for brand new home

After taking early retirement Chris and Christine Czyzyk no longer wished to endure the maintenance of their large home and extensive gardens and instead chose to swap it for a new Redrow home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our former property was a characterful conversion of a former Coach House built in the 1840s,” said Chris, 61.

“But with as with any property of this age and size it needed regular maintenance, which we no longer wished to endure especially as we had both taken early retirement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple decided to ‘test the market’ and put their home up for sale with a view to downsizing.

Chris and Christine Czyzyk

“We received immediate interest, so decided to start our search for a new home within the East and West Lancashire vicinity as we have immediate family in the area. We looked at various areas of Preston, Chorley and Leyland,” said Chris.

“Having had previous new build properties, we decided on new again but the key factors this time were: hassle-free, low maintenance, all new appliances, future-proof heating systems and more manageable upkeep overall.

“We looked at several new developments and decided that Redrow offered a better quality of product with some excellent standard features. We visited Worden Gardens in Leyland and immediately felt a good vibe as we drove around with seemingly wide roads and no two houses the same next to each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worden Gardens, located on Leyland Lane, features a range of three and four-bedroom properties all from Redrow’s traditionally styled Heritage Collection.

Chris and Christine Czyzyk with Frankie

As well as being handy for Blackburn, Leyland also has excellent commuter links to Preston, just six minutes away by train, and both Liverpool and Manchester can be reached by direct trains in 45 minutes from Leyland Station or 30 miles by road. As well as being located within easy reach of nearby towns and cities, Worden Park right on the doorstep.

“When driving around the development we specifically noticed and liked the Heritage Collection and decided that the Cambridge Eco-Electric was the property for us,” said Chris.

The Cambridge boasts an open plan kitchen, family and dining room which spans across the back of the home. There is also a separate lounge and utility and cloakroom. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We and our mini-dachshund Frankie, spend our time between the front lounge and the kitchen, dining, living area at the rear,” said Chris.

Chris and Christine Czyzyk and Frankie

“This area is superb for entertaining and also means that if you are preparing a meal, you can still interact with others who may be relaxing.

“Time will tell but early indications are, with the air source heat pump system, which is included in Redrow’s Eco Electric homes, our energy bills will be around a third of what we previously paid.

“Our back garden was a blank canvas which we have enjoyed planning and planting to our specific taste. We have added an orangery to the rear of the property to provide an extra living space…..we like our space!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple do admit to having a few ‘stressful moments’, especially when the first offer on their previous property was withdrawn after committing to purchasing The Cambridge.

Chris and Christine Czyzyk in their new Redrow home.

“After much toing and froing, we finally reached an agreement on the sale of our property and were reassured all the time that our purchase of the Cambridge was never in jeopardy,” said Chris.

“Redrow sales consultants Yvonne and Jess were always helpful and reassuring and are still in regular contact with us. I would highly recommend Redrow.”

To find out more about Worden Gardens call the team on 01257 581698 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/wordengardens