Couple stick with Burscough to upsize in the place they love

A COUPLE from Burscough have made their dream move without leaving their neighbourhood.

Following a gift of inheritance from family, Keith and Diane Taylor-Harrison decided they needed a property with more space but didn’t want to move from their Redrow development – The Grange at Yew Tree Park.

“We moved to our first Redrow home at The Grange from a bungalow in North Manchester in 2019,” said Keith.

“The bungalow needed substantial refurbishment and upgrading, so we decided on a new build. We were both retired and took careful consideration where we wanted to spend our retirement.

Keith and Diane at The Marlow show home

“The area was new to us, but as members of WWT Martin Mere we had visited Burscough many times. When we first viewed the development, we were so impressed with the local amenities, all on a bus route, which we thought would be really handy as we get older.”

Located on Chancel Way The Grange at Yew Tree Park has proven to be a popular location with residents, offering countryside walks on the doorstep and the centre of Burscough just 10 minutes away.

When the couple first visited The Grange, they viewed The Stratford property, which at that time was outside their budget. So, when they saw a new Stratford was being built this year on the development they jumped at the chance of a dream move.

The Stratford features an open plan kitchen/dining area, a separate spacious lounge and a cloakroom downstairs. The first floor has four bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £364,000.

“The Stratford gives us everything we need; a spacious kitchen/dining/living area with plenty of kitchen storage plus a separate laundry cupboard,” said Keith.

“We also have a generous lounge and four bedrooms, allowing a main bedroom, a guest room and two hobby rooms! Along with the great-sized garage to easily accommodate a car alongside storage.”

“Our plot is ideally located with a good-sized front and back garden and long driveway down the side.”

The couple chose a Readymade Stratford. Redrow’s Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by the homebuilder’s interior designers. They feature a host of extras including flooring and carpets.

“Redrow’s sales consultant Emily, managed to negotiate a great deal, which included money towards legal costs and some additional fixtures and fittings, including fitted wardrobes to two bedrooms. This made the move affordable and possible,” said Keith.

“As we were keen to secure this plot, we used Redrow’s Part Exchange scheme.”

Part Exchange involves the team arranging independent valuations and offering a price on an existing home. If both parties are happy with the valuation, Redrow then pays the customer for their old home when traded with a new Redrow property.

“Part Exchange was so easy, and the team were so informative, and we were kept updated throughout the process. And we didn’t lose our plot!” said Keith.

“From first viewing this house, through to reservation, and completion, the team were with us throughout. Emily and Louise gave us lots of advice along the way, even suggesting potential removal firms and a contact for our blinds.

“The firm came out shortly after we moved in and we managed to order through to fitting all within a four-week period, which far exceeded any other ‘Made to Measure’ firm we contacted.

“We would also like to give a big thank you to Angela and Lyndsey in the customer service team for the preview and courtesy visits. We have been so impressed with the professionalism of all the team who helped us to secure our dream home.”

For further information on The Grange at Yew Tree Park contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-yew-tree-park-burscough-022548