Could council grant support you in fuel poverty crisis?

Wednesday, November 27 marks National Energy Action’s Fuel Poverty Awareness Day with the Charity estimating 6 million UK households are currently living in fuel poverty, up from 4.5 million in October 2021 when the energy crisis began.

Cosy Homes in Lancashire, your local Council affordable warmth initiative, recognises that fuel poverty is a significant issue in Lancashire, with 14% of the population living in fuel poverty and some areas having higher rates than the national average. Fuel Poverty means more than 10% of the households income is going towards the cost of heating their home.

The local council partnership which represents all 13 Lancashire councils secured a £41m funding pot in 2023 to help residents make their homes more energy efficient but they are urging people to act now before time runs out to claim a free council grant which doesn’t need to be repaid.

Grants are based on averages but the average is expected to be around £18,800 and those eligible applicants could benefit from energy saving measures including; renewable heating technologies, solar PV air source heat pumps and upgrading single glazed windows to double glazing units.

Air Source Heat Pump

As we enter the colder months with the weather taking a turn for the worse sooner than expected, all residents are being urged to check if they are eligible and encouraged to reach out to Cosy Homes in Lancashire if they are unsure.

A property qualifies if: There is no Gas Central Heating, It has an EPC of D, E, F or G

A household qualifies if: The household income is less than £36,000 orIn receipt of a Means Tested Benefit or If the property is in an eligible Post Code area. No finance evidence would be required.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health Blackpool said: “The funding is there, ready and available to support those that need it, we just need households and/or landlords* to reach out and get the ball rolling on the application process as soon as possible.

Loft Insulation

“If you think there’s even a chance you could be eligible we’d urge you to reach out to our friendly team and find out for sure. It could be the difference between keeping warm and well this winter, and not.”

The £41m government funded scheme started on April 1, 2023 and will run for two years ending March 31, 2025 but applications need to be accepted before this date.

To find out more, see if you are eligible, or to apply for the Home Upgrade Grant, please visit Home upgrade grant | Cosy Homes in Lancashire (chil.uk.com). *A contribution will be expected from landlords.

National Energy Action - https://www.nea.org.uk/what-is-fuel-poverty/