Coppice Primary Academy celebrates latest Ofsted report

Coppice Primary Academy, part of Focus-Trust, is celebrating a positive Ofsted report, with the school described as ‘ambitious for pupils’ learning across the curriculum’ and pupils ‘are true advocates for the positive work that the school carries out.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school was listed as ‘good’ once again, a testament to the commitment of the entire school community, including pupils, parents, staff, and governors.

According to the report, pupils ‘speak enthusiastically about the warm relationships that are

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

woven through the school’s close-knit community’ and they ‘experience a true sense of happiness, fulfilment and friendship through their life at school.’

Coppice Primary Academy

The inspection took place in November of this year and can be read on the Ofsted website.

As part of the school’s efforts to maintain and continue to improve since the last inspection in May 2019, trustees and the local governing body work closely with the school, enabling them to provide support for the high-quality of education that pupils receive.

Notably, the report outlined that ‘The school has mapped out a clear and ambitious curriculum that starts in the Nursery Year and finishes at the end of Year 6. Pupils learn subject-specific information, including vocabulary, in-depth. This helps them to build up a secure body of knowledge over time. Staff routinely check that pupils can remember and apply important information. They address most misconceptions effectively so that pupils do not carry gaps in their knowledge. As a result, many pupils learn well.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Taylor, Executive Principal at Coppice Primary Academy, said: “This report captures the wonderful essence of our amazing Coppice community and reflects the hard work that goes into creating a great school that is at the heart of the community.

“We are really proud of everyone!”

Andrew Hulmes, Head of Academy at Coppice Primary Academy, said: “This fantastic report shines a light on what we do well and highlights the next steps that we had already identified in our improvement plans.

“We have all worked so hard on the curriculum and personal development since the last inspection and we are thrilled that the report recognises our impact with this.”

Coppice Primary Academy forms part of Focus-Trust, a charitable primary school trust based in the North-West of England and West Yorkshire that aims to provide great schools at the heart of communities where children flourish, achieve, and succeed.