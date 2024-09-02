Construction Skills Centre launched as part of Accrington Town square Rereneration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morgan Sindall Construction’s North West business has opened a Knowledge Quad onsite at the transformational Accrington Town Square scheme, to boost construction skills and training opportunities for the local community.

The tier one contractor’s award-winning Knowledge Quad consists of a multi-purpose training and learning facility located within a live Morgan Sindall site. It helps people understand contemporary construction jobs and delivers social value by focusing on skills, education, and employment.

Users of the Knowledge Quad, including students from Accrington & Rossendale College, job seekers and trainees from the local community, will be able to see first-hand how the Accrington Town Square project is revitalising the heart of the town. The scheme is part of Hyndburn Borough Council’s plans to create a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous town centre.

The work encompasses three iconic heritage sites, Market Hall, Market Chambers, and Burtons Chambers, which are undergoing a comprehensive programme of improvements and repurposing. The Grade II listed Accrington Market Hall will be refurbished offering a traditional market stalls alongside an enhanced food and drink offering and leisure destination, Burtons Chambers will be transformed into a modern shared office/co-working space and Market Chambers will be renovated to become a cultural, heritage and arts space.

The Morgan Sindall team at Accrington Town Square

Morgan Sindall was appointed by Hyndburn Borough Council via SCAPE Construction, an accelerated delivery framework designed to drive collaboration, efficiency, time, and cost savings on construction projects.

As part of its selection, Morgan Sindall will deliver a targeted social value programme throughout the course of the build. Alongside the Knowledge Quad, Morgan Sindall will also support local economic growth by working closely with local supply chain partners and prioritising employment opportunities for local people.

Steven Gregory, Morgan Sindall’s North West Area Director, said: “Hosting a Knowledge Quad as part of the Accrington Town Square project offers those who aspire to be the future of the local construction industry a chance to gain new skills and knowledge. This initiative enhances their expertise, keeps them updated on industry trends, and contributes to both the project’s success and their personal growth.

“The refurbishment and restoration of the buildings within the Accrington Town Square project are central to our Knowledge Quad programme, which will also cover retrofit components that enhance building performance. This will help upskill individuals in this expanding market, especially as the broader town regeneration progresses. The work we are undertaking, along with the challenges we face, create a unique and exciting backdrop for this area of construction.

“Located in the heart of the town, the Knowledge Quad serves as a vibrant hub for community engagement. With facilities for classroom, digital, outdoor, and site-based learning, we offer diverse opportunities for individuals to develop a wide range of skills. These resources support both personal growth and professional advancement, fostering well-rounded development for all participants.”

The Accrington Town Square project has been made possible through securing £20m of Government funding, with additional match funding contributions from Hyndburn Borough Council, Lancashire County Council and some of Hyndburn Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation. This substantial investment highlights the significance of Accrington Town Square redevelopment to kickstart the town centre regeneration.

The Morgan Sindall team has leveraged its Intelligent Solutions approach to construction to ensure that these iconic buildings are fit for the future while respecting the heritage of the sites. Recently, this saw restoration experts Henley Group appointed to oversee a comprehensive scope of works designed to preserve and enhance the building’s historical fabric, including the stone faceworks, roof coping, doors, windows, and chimney.

Tom Cardoe, Henley Restoration & Remedials MD, said: “Our team at Henley Restoration & Remedials are deeply committed to supporting the council and our clients, Morgan Sindall, in their social value initiatives for the Accrington Market Hall and Burtons Chamber scheme. Engaging with local residents and hopefully inspiring the next generation to explore careers in construction is a top priority for us. We have a range of exciting plans in place and are eager not only to carry out the works on site but also to connect with the Accrington community, using the Knowledge Quad as a safe place on site for engagement. We look forward to making a positive and lasting impact together.”

To support Hyndburn Borough Council’s decarbonisation goals, Morgan Sindall will seek to retain and reuse original building materials wherever possible, while creating modern new facilities which reduce operational carbon through the scheme’s lifecycle.

Morgan Sindall’s Knowledge Quad has already been acknowledged with industry awards for its use on other sites. Constructing Excellence, for instance, highlighted that the Knowledge Quad can help raise standards and prevent future skills gaps and unemployment through training, upskilling, and building confidence at entering the labour market. The approach is also a means of creating industry-academia partnerships which help to make students ‘work ready’ and more employable upon completion of their education.

This is the sixth Knowledge Quad launched in the North West by Morgan Sindall, following the latest installation of Knowledge Quad in Salford earlier this month.

Cllr Noordad Aziz, Portfolio Holder for Transformation, Education and Skills, said: “The new Knowledge Quad is a fantastic initiative by Morgan Sindall’s team and one I cannot wait to see in action. Providing the perfect space for skills development, training opportunities and personal growth, I look forward to seeing the community come together in a shared space that is accessible for everyone to learn more about different career paths and opportunities stemming from the Accrington Town Centre transformation.”

Accrington Town Square’s projects have been made possible through Government funding.