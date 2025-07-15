Construction Consultants Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary

A Lancashire-headquartered construction consultancy is celebrating a decade in business. Founded in 2015, Shelby has grown from a small team with a bold vision to a nationally recognised consultancy, with a strong presence in the retail, health and leisure sectors. The firm, which has an office in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, recently hosted a 10th anniversary party for clients, staff and industry peers.

Over the past decade, Shelby has built a reputation for excellence in project management, quantity surveying, programme management, and principal designer services. The firm is known for its client-first approach and collaborative ethos.

Managing Director Steve Tighe, who co-founded Shelby with Phil Taylor, reflected on the milestone: “What began with a simple vision - to be the first-choice construction consultancy for our clients - has grown into a decade of meaningful relationships, proud achievements, and continuous evolution.

This milestone is not just about how far we’ve come - it’s about the people who helped us get here. Our incredible team, loyal clients, and supportive industry peers have been instrumental in shaping our journey.”

Looking ahead, Shelby has ambitious plans to expand its services, with a particular focus on growth within the public sector.

“As we look to the future, we’re energised by the possibilities ahead,” added Steve. “The next chapter will be driven by new ideas, continued innovation, and a deep commitment to excellence.”