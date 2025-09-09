Conlon Construction takes on gruelling Born Survivor challenge to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Conlon Construction, the leading Preston-based contractor behind the Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library transformation, is gearing up to tackle the gruelling Born Survivor challenge in the Ribble Valley on Saturday, September 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of 16, led by Chair Michael Conlon, will race through a 10km military-style obstacle course to raise vital funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, a cause close to their hearts.

Michael Conlon, who has a personal connection to Rosemere following his recent treatment at the Rosemere Cancer Centre, will lead a team of site and office colleagues as they take on the intense circuit. Designed by Royal Marines Commandos, the challenge includes 30 military-grade obstacles such as cold water plunges, climbing nets, underground tunnels, and climbing walls, all set against rugged terrain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from their day jobs, the Conlon team has put in plenty of hard work to prepare for the event. With a diverse mix of ages and abilities, they've been training hard, including running, powerwalking, and high-intensity workouts.

Chair Michael Conlon leads the Born Survivor team to raise money for Rosemere

Earlier in the year, onsite employee Michael Fielding completed the Bay Walk across Morecambe Bay, raising £1,300 for Rosemere. This month, business development lead Neil Conlon will also take on an ambitious 250-mile cycle ride from John o’ Groats to Oban in Scotland, also in support of the charity.

While this is Conlon Construction’s first time participating in Born Survivor, the company has a strong history of fundraising through group events such as the Coast-to-Coast cycle ride, Yorkshire Three Peaks, and annual golf days and football tournaments.

With a proven track record of teamwork and determination, the Conlon team is fully prepared to take on the obstacle course together and reach the finish line with a smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation supports world-class cancer care for 70,000 people across Lancashire and South Cumbria each year, including patients treated at the Rosemere Cancer Centre at Royal Preston Hospital. The foundation funds cutting-edge medical equipment, pioneering clinical research, and patient welfare initiatives, all aimed at improving the lives of those affected by cancer.

As well as Michael, several Conlon employees have personal ties to Rosemere, with family members who have benefitted from the foundation’s care.

Michael Conlon said: “We all know someone affected by cancer in some way, and Rosemere does an outstanding job supporting patients during their toughest times. We want to shine a light on their vital work and raise as much money as possible to help enhance cancer care for local people.”

All funds raised by the team will go directly to supporting local cancer patients through Rosemere’s life-changing work. Donations can be made via Conlon Construction’s fundraising page: justgiving.com/page/conlon-construction-rosemere