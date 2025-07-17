Confidence Through Creativity: Pendle YES Hub Helps Local Young Person Overcome Anxiety and Thrive

Pendle YES Hub, a Youth Employment Support Service run by Active Lancashire in partnership with Pendle Borough Council, Positive Action in the Community (PAC), and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), has played a key role in helping young person Callum Clark improve his mental wellbeing, build confidence, and find his voice - both literally and figuratively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum first connected with the YES Hub in October 2024 following his initial Universal Credit appointment and a referral from his work coach, Maymuna. At the time, Callum was struggling with social anxiety and wasn’t yet ready to fully engage. However, the Hub’s flexible, person-centred approach meant Callum was never pressured. He was welcomed into the space with the understanding that he could access support at his own pace and in his own time.

When Callum felt ready, he began attending wellbeing sessions, starting with a drop-in led by Harmony from Lancashire Mind. This safe and informal setting allowed Callum to build trust and begin opening up. From there, he joined a six-week structured coaching programme focused on building confidence and developing coping strategies. Over those six weeks, Callum made visible progress, becoming more vocal, more engaged, and more willing to participate in group settings. It marked a turning point in his confidence and personal development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major highlight in Callum’s journey came through his involvement in a creative podcast project delivered by Rob St John as part of the Are You Lost? initiative, focusing on the Forest of Bowland. The group project provided Callum not only with a creative outlet, but with new friendships and a sense of belonging.The group’s efforts attracted attention on social media, eventually leading to a special feature by BBC Countryfile, who invited the participants to film on location at Langden Brook in Dunsop Bridge. In a powerful display of growth and courage, Callum spoke openly about his experiences on national television — something unimaginable when he first joined the Hub.

Callum was able to feature on an episode of BBC Countryfile thanks to the YES Hub

Callum shared, “The YES Hub has helped tremendously with my wellbeing. It’s got me doing things I would’ve normally hidden away from. The activities have encouraged me to leave the house and face my struggles. I still deal with social anxiety, but the Hub has given me a platform to ease myself into social situations and meet great people.”

Throughout his time at the Hub, Callum developed a strong working relationship with the wellbeing team and coaches, who praised his commitment and resilience. Harmony, his wellbeing coach, noted that his progress was a result of both the consistent support and Callum’s willingness to grow. With a stronger sense of self and a new toolkit of strategies to manage his mental health, Callum now approaches life with increased independence and confidence.

Mehvish Ashraf, Youth Engagement Worker at Pendle YES Hub, reflected on Callum’s journey, saying, "Callum’s confidence has grown tremendously since he first came to us. Seeing him share his story on national TV was a proud moment for all of us at the Hub. His journey shows that with the right environment and support, young people can achieve things they never thought possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope Callum’s story encourages other young people to take that first step — whether that’s coming in for a chat, joining a group session, or just spending time in a safe, supportive space like ours. The YES Hub is here to help, whatever that first step may look like."

As Callum continues his journey, he remains involved with the YES Hub and is exploring further opportunities that match his growing interests and capabilities. His story is a testament to the impact that creative projects, patience, and meaningful mental health support can have on a young person’s life.

Pendle YES Hub is open Monday to Friday and welcomes anyone aged 16–24 living in Pendle and surrounding areas. All activities and support services are free of charge and designed to be inclusive and accessible for all abilities.

To find out more or to access support, please email [email protected].