Companies come together to create garden haven at Lancashire SAFE Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An outdoor space adjoining the Lancashire SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Examination) Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital has been transformed into a private garden haven for those visiting and working at the centre after a team of local contractors donated their time, skill and materials to make the refurbishment possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from Conlon Construction, City Build, Equans UK, Ashlea Landscapes, Morgan Sindall Construction, Tilbury Douglas, C&W Berry, The Casey Group, F Parkinson and Russell WBHO, companies which have all undertaken work at the Royal Preston Hospital, came together under the banner of the North West Construction Hub to remove trellising, replacing it with fencing to make a proper enclosed garden.

They then worked to clear brambles and other over-growth, prune shrubs and a birch tree, restore and paint a bench and wooden chairs and add decorative bark mulch and stones and gravel donated by JH Mayor and Sons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To finish off the new garden, they also added filled planters containing flowers and plants worth £500 donated by Johnson’s of Whixley.

Members of the North West Construction Hub, who have created the SAFE Centre’s new garden

Had the companies charged for the project, the total bill would have been £10,780 but instead, it was gifted to the SAFE Centre via Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity.Rebecca Arestidou, who is the charity team’s trust, grant, fundraising impact & project officer, said: “We are extremely grateful to all members of the North West Construction Hub and their suppliers, who supported them, for taking on the job.

“They have created what is now a beautiful private garden where those attending and working at the centre can go to find tranquillity, solace and healing through nature. Men, women and children from throughout Lancashire are referred to the centre for its help and support. Usually, referrals are made by the police so if ever a place needed an outdoor space like this new garden, which is both calming and uplifting, it’s the SAFE Centre. We know it will be much appreciated by all who use it.”

Neil Conlon, of Conlon Construction, who coordinated the project, said: “The collaborative spirit of everyone involved has been amazing. It is great to see what was an overgrown and rundown plot transformed with new planting, lighting, fencing and furniture. This is such a good cause and will have a positive impact on those wishing to enjoy a quiet moment in the new garden.”

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk