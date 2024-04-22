Community Woodland Restoration A Year On! Raised £9000 for Lancashire Charities and Planted Trees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project, known as Starling Wood, has not only thrived but has also become a haven for visitors and wildlife alike.

The initiative, born out of the devastation caused by the Beast from the East in 2018, saw the clearing of a 5-hectare plantation, predominantly consisting of Sitka Spruce trees, which had become dangerous to public access. Lancashire County Council, faced with the aftermath of the storms, collaborated with Life for a Life Memorial Forests to replant the area with approximately 8000 new trees, primarily broadleaf, sponsored by businesses and individuals across the county, alongside a generous donation from the National Lottery.

The project, which aimed to restore and enhance the woodland while also contributing to environmental sustainability, has not only achieved its objectives but has also raised £9000. These funds were distributed among several Lancashire charities, including Derian House Children's Hospice, Trinity House Hospice, Brian House Children's Hospice, Pendleside Hospice, St. John’s Hospice, The Army Benevolent Fund, Walking with The Wounded, Bolton Hospice, and St. Catherine's Hospice.

Local people out exploring Starling Wood at Beacon Fell Country Park on a sunny spring day

The tree planting initiative was made possible through the collaborative efforts of various organisations and volunteers, including BES Ltd, The Scouts, The Forest of Bowland AONB, Pendle Hill Landscape Partnership, Walking with the Wounded, Manchester City of Trees, and The Lancashire County Council Countryside Volunteers.

Reflecting on the success of the project, Emma Scott, Executive Director of Life for A Life, expressed her delight, stating, "It's fantastic to see Starling Wood replanted and springing into life this April. Even though this project is different from the charity's normal memorial forest and tree planting work, it still embodies our commitment to community engagement and support."

Mr. Tim Blythe, Countryside Service Manager at Lancashire County Council, also commended the project's unique approach, remarking, "The project at Starling Wood has been a wonderful opportunity to do things in a different way. By working with Life for a Life, we have not only replanted the woodland but also engaged with a wider audience and seen several local charities benefit."