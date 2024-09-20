Community healthcare service recognised amongst best healthcare workplaces in UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston-based CHEC, a community healthcare provider delivering specialist ophthalmology and gastroenterology services on behalf of the NHS, has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare.

Earlier this year, CHEC was named a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year having achieved an increase in employee engagement compared to its 2022 certification. Now, it has been recognised by the Great Place to Work programme as a true specialist in healthcare, making the 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare list in the ‘large and super large companies’ category.

Great Places to Work said being on the list is testament to CHEC’s exceptional employee experience, and for creating a workplace culture where employees can thrive.

Amanda Williams, Chief People Officer for CHEC, said: “This fantastic news reflects the positive working environment we’ve created and continue to nurture together as a growing company. We have committed to foster a workplace where collaboration, well-being, and innovation thrive, and this recognition acknowledges everyone’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to provide exceptional healthcare services. We’re truly proud of the impact we’re making on the sector, and the lives of those we serve.”

To create the list, Great Place To Work administered their research-backed Trust Index employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based healthcare employees. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

For more than a decade, CHEC has been working in partnership with the NHS to increase patient choice and provide access to timely care and treatment locally. Through its 30+ hospitals and 90+ community sites nationwide, CHEC makes specialist eyecare and gastroenterology services more readily accessible in local communities by offering patients greater flexibility and reduced waiting times. In 2022/23, CHEC consulted over 335,000 patients, with an average referral to treatment time of less than four weeks.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK said: “Healthcare comprises some of the most fulfilling roles for employees, providing individuals with a deep sense of purpose and opportunities to make profound impacts on people’s lives during their most vulnerable times. But the sector does come with mounting pressures which our UK’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare companies are well aware of. By prioritising employee wellbeing at leadership level they are making a critical difference to the health and happiness of this vital workforce. Congratulations CHEC, for creating a truly ‘great’ workplace.”