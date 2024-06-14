Community garden in Lancashire sows seeds for success thanks to homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A blossoming community garden in Catterall has received a donation of £1,000 ‘Love From Anwyl’. Catterall in Bloom successfully applied for support from Anwyl Homes via the ‘Love From Anwyl’ initiative linked to new homes being built at Cross Fields.

Volunteer Annetta Parker explained: “We meet every Tuesday and have already adopted several sites in the village where we garden, design new flower beds, install bee homes, bird and bat boxes and generally help make Catterall a lovely place in which to live. This is our 10th year together and we applied to Anwyl for help because we want to create some magic by transforming a couple of neglected flower beds on Stone Cross Gardens.

“We’ll use the funding from Anwyl to help make a wonderful space for the community and local wildlife. We aim to ensure all the materials we use are sustainable, which is important in these times of climate crisis, including in our Mediterranean dry pebble garden. The community garden can be used by everyone as a place to meet, relax amongst the fragrant herbs, shrubs and flowers. This new space will enhance our village and make it even more attractive.”

Catterall in Bloom are the current holders of the Royal Horticultural Society North West in Bloom competition’s Best Large Village in the North West, as well as Gold winners.

Judging for North West in Bloom is the first week of July this year and the volunteers are looking for enthusiastic people to join them on Tuesdays at 9.30 am, either in the Village Hall car park or at Stone Cross Gardens.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Through our Love from Anwyl initiative we’ve shared £5,000 amongst good causes in the Catterall area. We were pleased to be able to support Catterall in Bloom as it provides a wide range of benefits for the community. The volunteers do a fantastic job tending to the planters and brightening up the neighbourhood. In doing so they’re also providing homes and sustenance for wildlife. Plus, they’re spending time outdoors being active with like-minded people, which is good for their mental and physical wellbeing too.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme attached to the new homes Anwyl is building on 8.5 acres of land just off the A6 in Catterall, close to Garstang and roughly halfway between Preston and Lancaster.

It’s in addition to Section 106 payments totalling more than £250,000 linked to the Cross Fields development, which will eventually feature 56 private sale properties, more than half of which have now been sold.