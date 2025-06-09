Coffee, cake and plants with thanks to our fantastic volunteers

Coffee, cake and plants were on the menu as Rainbow Hub said a massive thank you to the fantastic volunteers who make such an enormous contribution to the Mawdesley based charity supporting children and young people with neurological and physical disabilities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 50 volunteers attended the Coffee Morning on Friday 6th June and enjoyed time to chat and see the children they help support. Thanks to supporters, Bidfood and Arden Lea Nurseries, the volunteers enjoyed coffee, cakes and a plant to take home as a small gesture of thanks for their support.

Jo Roberts (60) from Penwortham (pictured with Ronnie) has been a long term supporter helping with with collections, counting money and taking part in events. She is also planning to take part in the London Half Marathon to raise funds. Jo said, “I love everything about Rainbow Hub. The children are very special and it is a privilege to be able to do something to support them and the wonderful staff. I am hoping to be able to continue for many years to come. My husband Trevor and friends, Davina and Amanda, also volunteer for the Charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another long term supporter is Garry Tetlow from Ventbrook whose wife Max is a conductor at the charity. Garry is pictured with Claire Coldham and Rainbow Hub’s, Emma Parish. They give their time wherever possible and are big supporters of the Christmas Tree collection service and Annual Ramble.

Claire Coldham, Emma Parish (Rainbow Hub) Garry Tetlow

Rainbow Hub’s volunteers span all ages – it is currently estimated the youngest is 6 - he helped with the Christmas tree collection whilst the oldest is around 75. They come from all backgrounds and carry out an extensive range of jobs from helping keep the grounds tidy, assisting at events, helping with fund raising collections and office administration to wrapping Christmas presents, putting up decorations and assisting the staff who support the children and young people and their families who use the services. The Board of Trustees are also all volunteers.

But Rainbow Hub can still benefit from further support, so if anyone has a few hours to spare, and skills and kindness to share then please get in touch and find out more about the volunteer opportunities and processes. Please email [email protected]

or visit www.rainbowhub.org/ for more information about the charity or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw