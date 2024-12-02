Clitheroe Concerts Society December recital

Clitheroe Concerts Society present the third recital of their 2024-2025 Season, at 7.30pm on Wednesday 11th December, in the Lecture Theatre at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form Centre.

It is given by a quartet of professional cellists from the local area, named ‘ Celloship of the String’. They are: Margit van de Zwan, from Clitheroe, joined by Lancashire ladies Llona Hepburn and Penny Holt, and the fourth member of the quartet is Bob Buller, the Society’s Concerts Organiser.

'Celloship of the String' was formed just two years ago and already they have become renowned for their skilled technique creating a captivating, distinctive sound. Their broad repertoire, as featured in their programme on 11th December, provides something for everyone and promises to be a joyous prelude to the forthcoming Christmas season.

The concert begins at 7.30pm in CRGS Sixth Form Centre Lecture Theatre. Doors open at 7pm and free parking is available at the Sixth Form Centre, entered via the Well Terrace gate. Some tickets, priced at £20, are available on the door for what will be an evening of sublime musical pleasure.