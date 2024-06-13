Clark’s silent treatment is golden for Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Self-confessed chatterbox Clark Crosby made giving his colleagues the silent treatment into a golden opportunity to help charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Clark (39), of Lostock Hall, who works as a learning specialist at electrical retailer AO’s Horwich head office, raised £1,827 for the charity, including a £600 donation from the AO Smile Foundation, by being sponsored to remain silent for his whole 8 am to 4 pm shift. Clark said: “The silence was actually my lovely work buddy Honor’s idea. She suggested I try it after telling me I was the most extroverted person she knew.

“When it comes to shy, I am the opposite. I love to get to know people, to have a chat. It used to get me into a lot of trouble at school as I’ve loved a good natter since being a little boy.”

Clark, who is married to Heather and a PNE season ticket holder, continued: “I think I inherited it from my mum Louise, who is also very friendly and warm and likes to chat. My dad Ian used to like his peace and quiet. He’d be out walking in the Lakes enjoying the solitude and I’d just ring him to say hello. He used to say, ‘Clark, what do you want?!’ I’d be just checking in but dad didn’t want anyone interrupting his walks. No time for chit chat!”

Say no more, Clark Crosby turned the silent treatment into a golden opportunity for Rosemere

“Dad died of bowel cancer aged 56 in 2019. He was looked after wonderfully by the team at Rosemere Cancer Centre. I did the silence in tribute to him to coincide with what would have been his 61st birthday. It was hard work up until about 11 am then I actually settled into a nice rhythm! I’m very grateful to everyone who sponsored me.”

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Our congratulations and thanks go to Clark for remaining quiet and for his brilliant donation. In all my years working in the charity sector, I have never before come across an adult being sponsored to stay silent – children yes, grown up no – so Clark’s achieved a first for me!”

It is not Clark’s first fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation though as in 2019, he raised £2,537 running the Chester Marathon in memory of his dad. Besides running, Clark enjoys going to gigs with Heather and is a massive Oasis fan with tickets to see Liam Gallagher four times in as many months this year in Manchester, Scotland, Ireland and Malta.

Clark, who also enjoys reading, added: “I like to be part of groups. I’m part of so many groups – work, North End, uni mates, footy, running. I’m a social animal and love to keep in touch with people. The pandemic – being locked in the house – that was not my style!”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.