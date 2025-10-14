Circus and open deck Halloween takeover at Artch Studios

Artch Studios

Get ready for a night of thrilling sounds and circus spins at Artch Studios this Halloween!

This year's Halloween party at Preston's Artch Studios is shaping up to be an unforgettable night as Promethian Circus and Pink Rizla Riddims present a spooky takeover on the 31st October combining open decks with various genres and circus acts, promising a night to remember.

Expect a fun and welcoming atmosphere with a diverse range of music styles including jungle, disco, dubstep, happy hardcore, psy breaks and more, with impressive circus skills on display.

It's free entry, however donations are welcome.

Doors open at 6PM at Artch Studios, 22 Gradwell Street, Preston, PR1 8SD.

There will be a bar serving cans of alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks.

Free parking available near the venue.