Circus and open deck Halloween takeover at Artch Studios

By Jadie Swales Barnes
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 23:44 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 11:44 BST
Artch Studiosplaceholder image
Artch Studios
Get ready for a night of thrilling sounds and circus spins at Artch Studios this Halloween!

This year's Halloween party at Preston's Artch Studios is shaping up to be an unforgettable night as Promethian Circus and Pink Rizla Riddims present a spooky takeover on the 31st October combining open decks with various genres and circus acts, promising a night to remember.

Most Popular

Expect a fun and welcoming atmosphere with a diverse range of music styles including jungle, disco, dubstep, happy hardcore, psy breaks and more, with impressive circus skills on display.

It's free entry, however donations are welcome.

Doors open at 6PM at Artch Studios, 22 Gradwell Street, Preston, PR1 8SD.

There will be a bar serving cans of alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks.

Free parking available near the venue.

Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice