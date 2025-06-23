Church of England parishes hold 24/7 prayer event aiming to 'turn up the heat' on church growth

The 24-7 Prayer Event, held in a tent especially erected for the week, is set to become an annual feature of parish life. Last year more than 100 people booked a one hour slot during the first event and even more will be getting involved this time round.

They will include dozens of children from two local schools – St Paul’s CofE Primary and Ashleigh School. The Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev Joe Kennedy, will also attend to support the event.

Organiser of the 24/7 Prayer Event, Rev Matt Gaze, said: “This year we are turning up the heat further with more focused prayer for ongoing growth.”

The initiative - inspired by an international 24/7 prayer movement which began in 1999 - Is taking place during a wider Diocesan Year of Prayer for Growth and Renewal.

Across 2025, Church of England parishes in Lancashire are praying for new and deeper disciples for Jesus Christ and that we will be renewed in the power of the Holy Spirit prior to a season of mission in our upcoming centenary year, 2026.

Rev Matt’s inspiration was to continue the re-establishment of the Anglican church in the village 50 years after St Paul's church in Hoddlesden was demolished. Although the building has gone the congregation still meets in the St Paul’s School and the Prayer Event will take place on the site of the demolished church.

He continued: “After praying on the foundations of where the church used to be, the words of Psalm 24 came to me ... a Psalm that tells us we need to open the gates and let the King of Glory come in. And how better to welcome the King of Glory but with prayer?

"This led me to think the best course of action was for a large amount of prayer on the foundations of where the Church once was.”

In a week of 24/7 prayer, continuous prayer takes place with the ‘baton’ of prayer being handed on each hour. The location will be a large marquee on top of the foundations of where the Hoddlesden church used to be.

A small wood cabin (known as the Reach) will also be available for chatting, reading and as a waiting room alongside the prayer space during the daytime.

There will be many aids to prayer including a selection of music to aid worship and contemplation, a book for prayer requests, suggestions for meditative prayer, a paint table, and many interactive prayer stations.

As well as people who worship locally, anyone is welcome to book an hour of prayer by emailing or ringing Rev Matt on [email protected] or 07736 716057.

In addition prayer requests are also requested.

Rev Matt said: “If you have a prayer request that you would like to be prayed for every day during the week, please email that back to me too, with ‘Prayer request 24/7’ in the subject line.”

And he added: “We are praying for growth and renewal as part of the year of prayer in the diocese. We are praying for new and deeper disciples for Jesus Christ in our churches, and we are getting people praying for themselves that they may be renewed in the power of the Holy Spirit for a season of mission in 2026.”

Director of Mission for Blackburn Diocese, Rev Steve Haskett, said: “Before anything else, prayer should be the first thing we do as we drive forward growth in our churches. So I am so delighted to hear about the plans Matt and his team have put in place.

"It is a huge undertaking to organise a week-long 24/7 prayer initiative but I'm certain it will result in huge dividends. I love the enthusiasm of this church to seek God's heart for all they are doing and want to do as they continue to serve their local community."

1 . Contributed Prayers are placed in a special wooden cross at the 2024 event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Prayer takes place through the night – seen here in 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A colourful prayer table in the tent at the 2024 event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The marquee ready for 24/7 prayer as it looked in 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales