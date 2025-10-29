Church of England Hospital chaplain's delight as therapy dog Alfie wins top BBC award

Award-winning dog Alfie with Deacon and Chaplain, Rachel Fielding

A Lancashire hospital Deacon/Chaplain is offering spiritual care alongside a unique companion - Alfie, a specially trained and newly award-winning therapy dog.

Their story is a powerful reminder of the chaplaincy’s holistic care - meeting people in moments of vulnerability with kindness, presence and a wagging tail.

Together, the pair bring comfort and joy to patients, with Alfie’s gentle presence helping to open doors to pastoral support and brighten even the most difficult days.

Rachel Fielding works at East Lancashire Training Hospitals' NHS Trust (ELHT) with Alfie who is the only therapy dog in England directly linked to and owned by an NHS trust. Alfie provides wellbeing support for patients and staff across the trust, which covers Blackburn, Clitheroe, Accrington, Pendle and Burnley hospitals as well as community sites for staff.

Alfie celebrates being announced as BBC Countryfile’s Dog of the Year

Alfie’s presence is a vital extension of the chaplaincy team’s work and he even has the royal seal of approval, after meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit they made to the Trust in 2022.

As if that wasn’t enough, the hospital hound has now reached new heights of fame this month in his quest to bring happiness … by being voted overall winner of the BBC Countryfile Magazine’s Dog of the Year award.

Alfie is based in the Spiritual Care Centre at the hospital and lives with Deacon Rachel who, as well as being a Church of England hospital chaplain, is also a Therapy Dog Practitioner.

He came to the trust following in the pawprints of Jasper, another therapy dog who was owned by Rev'd David Anderson, a chaplain and counsellor. David saw the change a dog made to his clients in counselling and was able to introduce him at hospital.

The Trust in turn saw the difference Jasper made and they were able to secure funds from NHS Charites Together to purchase Alfie – a first for the NHS nationally.

Speaking today, Rachel commented: “Encountering patients in hospital that often do not wish to engage is all in a day’s work as a chaplain, but with Alfie on hand a whole world opens up. I’m delighted the work he has been doing has been recognised by BBC Countryfile.

“Patients who may be struggling with a diagnosis or disengagement will often welcome a wagging tail. As Alfie’s handler I always introduce myself as Chaplain and Therapy Dog Handler.”

Rachel continued: “This simple introduction enables worries to be heard, hurt to be expressed, beliefs to be voiced and connections to be made.

“Sometimes a patient might share that they are no longer in contact with their parish church - these things happen - but I have the great privilege to provide spiritual healing; assuring them that they are not forgotten, and that Christ is with them, wherever they are in their life.

“Often, I have the joy of reconnecting people with a local church or group once they leave the hospital.”

Simply being with Alfie, being known by the staff and being present on wards and clinics enable a new type of mission and outreach for Rachel and embeds the Christian faith and witness within the hospital community in a fresh and unique way.

And Rachel added: “Taking this another step, I also have other dogs which are now trained in basic therapy work and support two care homes in the parish where I am Curate. The power of simply being with a dog in this context is so powerful; a real gift.”

If you or someone you know would like to explore volunteering in their own Parish with dogs – get in touch with Rachel at [email protected] and she will seek to support and guide you in this valuable ministry.

The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) has chaplains in many settings, including other hospital trusts, as well as prisons and also the education sector: in many of our schools and several universities in the region. Read summaries of all this important work and find contact information under the 'What we do' section of the Diocesan website and all key links are also summarised here.