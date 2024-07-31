Chorley's Verat Space celebrates 5 Years of more personal office space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chorley-based office, meeting and event space provider is celebrating five years of success. And the secret to that success? In a range of ways, it’s personalisation.

There’s no shortage of office space and meeting venues across the Northwest. Yet since it first opened its doors in 2019, Verat Space has carved its own unique and highly personalised niche.

There are the clean, bright, airy office suites, ranging from 12m2 to 90m2, each with their own styling and carrying a name reflective of local heritage, from Rufford to Hoghton to Samlesbury.

There’s the event space, with state-of-the-art presentation facilities and room for up to 40 guests in a highly customisable layout.

l-r, Elizabeth Porter, MD Verat Space; Claire Ford and Stephanie Wilding, Business Centre Manager.

But what really makes the difference, and what has been a notable feature of virtually every review over the past five years, is the personalisation of a very different sort.

“You get more at Verat Space”

There’s a running theme among Verat Space’s Google reviews, as this sample demonstrates:

“Always looked after us.”

“Place is great… receptionists are even better.”

“The Centre Manager provided exceptional service, from the initial contact to showing us around the building and following up with us. She took the time to understand our business and growth plans and tailored the package accordingly. Stephanie came across as someone that genuinely wants to help.”

This hasn’t happened by accident, as Stephanie Wilding, Business Centre Manager at Verat Space explained:

“Arranging office and event space can be a very transactional, impersonal experience. But it shouldn’t be. Where you work matters. Where you hold your meetings or host your conference speaks volumes about the sort of business you are. So we wanted to create a space that was always welcoming for our tenants and event hosts, and represented the best of their business to their customers, clients and guests.

“We do that by taking time to get to know our clients and their businesses so we can understand how best to support them. Five years in, that reputation for personal attentiveness and tailoring what we do to our client businesses is something that’s really put us on the map.”

Elizabeth Porter, MD of Verat Space, sees the ability to tailor the Verat Space experience as key to success over the next five years.

“There are opportunities for Verat Space tenants you just don’t find elsewhere,” she says. “We have warehousing capacity on site, for example, so if you run a business that needs inventory space, you can find office and storage all in one.