Chorley Women FC teams up with Family Care for the new season

Chorley Women FC and leading local foster care provider Family Care have joined forces in an exciting new partnership as the club pushes for promotion during the new 2025/26 season.

With the team currently flying high in the FA Women’s North League Division One, finishing 3rd in the 2024/25 season, the club has agreed a deal with Chorley-based Family Care to become its home shirt sponsor for the new season as part of a new collaboration between the two organisations.

In addition to being the main home shirt sponsor throughout the forthcoming season, Family Care will also be working with the club on a number of key community initiatives during the coming season including soccer schools, community days and team engagements, giving young aspiring players in the local area a chance to meet the players from the club face to face.

The partnership comes as the club’s first team aims to go one better with its achievements in the new season by hopefully gaining promotion to the Northern Premier Division.

The new Chorley Women FC home shirt

In addition to adding extra sparkle to achievements on the pitch, both organisations hope that the new partnership deal will help to raise greater awareness of the urgent need for foster carers in Lancashire.

Figures published in 2024 by the Foster Care Network show there has been a 40 % drop in available foster carers in the North West of England alone.

Hannah Makin, Registered Manager for Fostering with Family Care Group said: “Chorley Women FC are a great club that are really helping to put women’s football on the map, both in Lancashire and the North West so we are delighted to have the chance to work with them on a genuinely exciting new project like this.

“Women’s football has rightly increased in stature considerably in the last few years, both in England and internationally so this is a great opportunity to step up its impact right here in Lancashire and encourage more young girls to take up the sport.

"For us, this is also a really important partnership to help raise awareness of the need for foster carers in the region. We’ve got some exciting initiatives in the pipeline with the club and we’re looking forward to supporting the ladies in their push for promotion."

Jonny Slater, Chairperson of Chorley Women FC, said: "This is a historic deal for Chorley Women FC. In regard to shared values, I can't think of a better local partner than Family Care Group.

"Their support allows us to professionalise and continue to grow the women's game in the Chorley borough. We can't thank them enough for investing in us. It's going to be a fantastic season."