Chorley schoolchildren help mark global charity’s 80th anniversary

Pupils from St James’ Primary School joined a global congregation at Westminster Abbey, for a special service to mark the 80th anniversary of international development agency Christian Aid.

The anniversary event involved some 2,000 guests, from staff and supporters, to church leaders and charity partners from around the world, who came together to reflect on achievements of the past eight decades, give thanks, and recommit to the charity’s mission to end global poverty.

Christian Aid was founded in 1945, when churches worked together after World War Two, to consider how they could help the thousands of refugees in Europe needing shelter and basic supplies.

Since then, the agency has launched the country’s longest running charity week (Christian Aid Week); helped found global organisations like the Disasters Emergency Committee to bring other charities together in times of crisis; and

Headteacher Claire Greenway said: “It was a real privilege for our Yr5 class and staff to attend this very special service. We had a wonderful day visiting our capital city but the highlight was this celebrating service at the Abbey and in particular the singing from the Abbey choir & Kingdom Choir.”