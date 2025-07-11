Chorley school leavers go on the run!

Pupils from class 11A at Chorley’s Astley Park School raised £747 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and £373 for the school’s Nurturing Futures fund by taking part in a sponsored 5km run.

The students, this summer’s leavers, were joined by some members of staff and cadets from Chorley’s Military Preparation Academy, who have supported them in their training over the last eight weeks.

Run organiser and teaching assistant Julie Banks said: “Well done 11A. Be very proud. This has been a huge challenge for all of us. We cannot say thank you enough to all of the people, who have supported us throughout the process, to those who came and cheered us as we ran and those that gave generously through their sponsorship.”

Last year, the class raised £200 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by taking part in an end of term colour dash around the school playing field while the year before, senior students donated £600 to the charity when they participated in a sponsored triathlon.

Run organiser and teaching assistant Julie Banks (left) with class teacher Helen Fisher

Julie and her sons Ethan (23) and Aidan (20) also raised £19,000 Rosemere Cancer Foundation in 2023 by cycling 100km from their home village of Croston to Anfield and back to celebrate the life of husband, dad and Liverpool FC fan Shaun, who they had sadly lost the year before to bladder cancer.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “What a fantastic achievement by class 11A. We are very grateful to every one of them and to the school community as a whole for its continued support. Special thanks also to Julie for her commitment to our cause.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk