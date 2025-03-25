Chorley sausages scoop top accolade at national butchery awards

Chorley butcher, K & J Green, has scooped a prestigious national award for its sausages at this year’s Smithfield Awards, announced at Butchers’ Hall in London

One of ten artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class, the butcher based in Heskin, won the Diamond award in the Innovative Sausage category with its Lamb Merguez, in what is widely recognised as the meat trade’s most high profile and challenging product evaluation.

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years, recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including sausages, bacon, burgers, steak, game products, BBQ products and more.

Products are awarded a Bronze, Silver or Gold award by a panel of independent industry judges, with all Gold products in each category then pitched against each for the category champion Diamond Award.

It's a win in the Innovative Sausage Category

Scoring a fantastic 66 points out of a possible 70, K&J Green’s Lamb Merguez was described by judges as ‘a beautiful, appealing looking product with great, taste, texture and balance of flavours’.

The butcher was also awarded silver status for its Pork Sausage and Ribeye Steak.

David Green of K & J Green said: “We’re really proud of this award and were up against some excellent other entries. Our Merguez is a really tasty sausage, made even more special by using the lamb from the farm 100 yards up the road - I better go and share some with the farmer!”

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager said: “The standard of entries this year was as high as ever, making K&J Green’s achievement even more impressive. Being crowned best in class in our innovative sausage category, along with securing two additional Silver awards, is a fantastic accomplishment. We were delighted to present them with these awards, which not only recognise the exceptional quality of their products but also contribute to raising industry standards and driving innovation in the craft butchery sector.”

The team won a top accolade for its sausages

A family-run butcher in Heskin for over a hundred years, K & J Green is now into its fourth generation. Still based in the Heskin village shop where it originally opened, they source the best local produce using the traditional method of dry ageing their beef to guarantee quality and taste. All their meat is expertly butchered, helping them to produce quality homemade sausages and burgers and a fine selection of cooked meats. https://www.butchersheskin.co.uk/