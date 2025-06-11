Chorley pupils discover the art of den building

Pupils from Eccleston Primary School have been busy getting creative outdoors.

A group of year five pupils have been putting their two new den building kits, donated by homebuilder Redrow, to the test. Looking at different ways to create dens with tarpaulins, groundsheets and not forgetting bunting!

Redrow is currently building at Woodland Chase, a development located off Doctors Lane opposite Eccleston Cricket Club. Woodland Chase will eventually consist of 65 homes from the homebuilder’s sought after Heritage Collection.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “Being outdoors has so many advantages and is great for mental and physical health too. And we know the den builders of today could be the housebuilders of tomorrow! We’re really pleased to see the kits are already being put to good use and we hope they are enjoyed for many years to come.”

Redrow's Jess Foulkes visited year 5 pupils at Eccleston CP to take a look at their Den building skills

Craig Todd, Headteacher at Eccleston Primary School, said: “The children will enjoy using the two den kits. As neighbours of Redrow we are hoping to continue to work together on other projects in the future.”