Chorley nursery raises over £400 for Rainbow Hub

Tatton Nursery, Chorley has raised £429.26 for the Mawdesley based charity, Rainbow Hub. Rainbow Hub has been celebrating 24 years of helping children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities from across the region. They asked schools, nurseries and businesses to help them by holding Rainbow days to raise much needed funds

Tatton Nursery held a Rainbow Party which included a Rainbow Egg Hunt and buffet. They played coloured corners, don’t let the balloon touch the floor, musical statues and bumps.

Marsha Nightingale, Owner/Manager at Tatton Nursery, said, “What a day. Thank you to all who took part and for your generous donations. We danced and laughed a lot and made a massive £214.63 which we are matching bring the total to £429.26. A big thank you to Hattie’s mum, Becca, for asking us to celebrate with this amazing local charity and to Roman and Sonny’s mum for donating our Easter egg raffle prizes.

Kat Nelson, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, Rainbow Hub, said, “Wow! What an incredible amount you have raised for us. And it looks like you’ve had so much fun too. Well done to everyone at Tatton Nursery and a massive thank you.

Rainbow Party at Tatton Nursery, Chorley

These donations make such a huge difference to the children and families at Rainbow Hub.”

If you would like to support Rainbow Hub by holding a Rainbow Day or any other event, please contact Vicki Cunningham - [email protected]

or contact the fundraising team on 01704 823276 ext. 5 email: [email protected]

For more information on the work of Rainbow Hub, please visit www.rainbowhub.org

Or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw