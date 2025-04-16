Chorley nursery raises over £400 for Rainbow Hub
Tatton Nursery held a Rainbow Party which included a Rainbow Egg Hunt and buffet. They played coloured corners, don’t let the balloon touch the floor, musical statues and bumps.
Marsha Nightingale, Owner/Manager at Tatton Nursery, said, “What a day. Thank you to all who took part and for your generous donations. We danced and laughed a lot and made a massive £214.63 which we are matching bring the total to £429.26. A big thank you to Hattie’s mum, Becca, for asking us to celebrate with this amazing local charity and to Roman and Sonny’s mum for donating our Easter egg raffle prizes.
Kat Nelson, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, Rainbow Hub, said, “Wow! What an incredible amount you have raised for us. And it looks like you’ve had so much fun too. Well done to everyone at Tatton Nursery and a massive thank you.
These donations make such a huge difference to the children and families at Rainbow Hub.”
If you would like to support Rainbow Hub by holding a Rainbow Day or any other event, please contact Vicki Cunningham - [email protected]
or contact the fundraising team on 01704 823276 ext. 5 email: [email protected]
For more information on the work of Rainbow Hub, please visit www.rainbowhub.org
Or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw