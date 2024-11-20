Chorley lodge’s support for chemotherapy unit

Members of Chorley’s New Temple Mark masonic lodge have donated £200 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation for the charity to put towards new equipment for the chemotherapy unit at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The lodge’s Worshipful Master Robert Winn asked lodge members to support the unit in thanks for treatment his wife Sandra received there.

Robert said: “In July 2023, Sandra was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer and received 30 weeks of chemotherapy at the unit.

“Sandra also underwent a lumpectomy at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital and radiotherapy at Rosemere Cancer Centre. Her treatment finished in May this year when we were told Sandra was cancer free.

Worshipful Master Robert Winn presents Sarah Mohun, chemotherapy unit manager for Preston and Chorley, with the New Temple Mark Lodge’s donationWorshipful Master Robert Winn presents Sarah Mohun, chemotherapy unit manager for Preston and Chorley, with the New Temple Mark Lodge’s donation
"Sandra’s survival of this terrible disease is down to the professional and continued efforts of the dedicated staff and access to the facilities that Rosemere Cancer Foundation helps make available. We hope this donation towards new equipment will help others in their treatment and recovery.”

The donation was raised by lodge members contributing to a collection at the end of their meetings.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chroley and South Ribble Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

