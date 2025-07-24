Chorley church offers free hot meals thanks to Tesco shoppers

Chorley residents in need will benefit from three-course hot meals and support thanks to a £1,500 grant from Tesco shoppers.

The Wellness Hub at St Laurence’s, run by volunteers at St Laurence’s Church in Chorley, is a community programme offering hot meals and support to those experiencing homelessness or loneliness.

The grant it received forms part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

Jill Smith, project administrator at St Laurence’s Church, said: “We are seeing increasing numbers of people often from the most vulnerable backgrounds accessing this service each week. Some come for a warm space and food, and others for someone to talk to.

“We have also been able to help people who access our service with mental health support, debt counselling and access to our free money management and life skills courses. Some who have been helped have then gone on to become volunteers themselves, so the whole project is really at the heart of our community here in Chorley.

“Our continued work benefits the most vulnerable in our community, providing basic needs of food and warmth, but also providing skills for the future. We want to ensure we’re able to continue offering everything we do without asking for money from those unable to pay, so we’re grateful for this funding provided by Tesco.”

In addition to a free hot meal for those who are unable to pay, The Wellness Hub at St Laurence’s offers an interview clothes rail, basic haircut, debt advice, crafts and newspapers.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help community projects with initiatives such as The Wellness Hub at St Laurence’s, which are at the heart of their communities. Tesco Stronger Starts invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

Free three-course hot meals are provided every Monday for those experiencing homelessness, and the Taste Café is open Tuesday to Friday serving subsidised meals, drinks, cakes and biscuits to those in need of support.

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many more Lancashire community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Lancashire shoppers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

To apply for Stronger Starts funding, go online at https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk