Chorley-based Acero Construction Team joins forces for The Great British Beach Clean
The Great British Beach Clean, an annual event organised by the Marine Conservation Society, brings together communities and businesses across the country to clear litter and debris from coastal areas. This year's event at West Kirby Beach saw a strong turnout, with participants working together to collect plastic waste, discarded fishing gear, and other harmful materials from the beach.
John Humphries, HSQE Manager at Acero Construction, expressed the company's pride in being part of this important initiative commenting: “We’re proud to play our part in the Great British Beach Clean 2024. It aligns perfectly with our values of sustainability and environmental stewardship. Taking part in initiatives like this helps us contribute to preserving our environment for future generations, while reinforcing our commitment to greener, more sustainable practices within the construction industry. In fact, as a company we’re committed to undertaking at least 100 hours of volunteering every year.”
The clean-up was not only an opportunity for Acero Construction to make a positive environmental impact but also allowed the team to bond outside of their usual work environment, fostering a strong sense of community and teamwork.
For more information about Acero Construction, visit: https://aceroconstruction.co.uk or email: [email protected].
