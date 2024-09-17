Chorley architects and interior designers choose Rainbow Hub for their charity support
Two members of the Gilling Dod team completed the Great North Run on 8th September and they have also run a Euro’s and Olympic’s Sweepstake. Other monthly fundraising activities for the rest of the year include: Rainbow Day, Family Fun Day, Halloween Event, World Children’s Day Event, all culminating in a Christmas Party Day, where the total annual amount raised will be announced.
Andrew Arnold, Architect Director, Gilling Dod, said, “Rainbow Hub is an amazing charity supporting children and their families with life changing neurological conditions. Their work is inspiring, and we were delighted they joined us at the golf day. The weather was kind, a great time was had by all, and we were donations. We never fail to be impressed by the generosity and humility of friends and colleagues in the construction industry. Thank you to everyone and we look forward to supporting Rainbow Hub over the coming months.”
Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Events Manager, Rainbow Hub, said, we are delighted that Gilling Dod have chosen to support the work of Rainbow Hub for the coming six months and cannot thank them enough for the fantastic golf day and support. We look forward to working with them over the coming months. Their support will make such a difference to the lives of the children and families
Gilling Dod Architects and Interior Design are an award-winning healthcare architectural practice based in Duxbury Park, Chorley. They design people centric spaces that elevate the health and well-being experience for everyone involved.
More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org
or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw
More information about the work of Gilling Dod can be found at www.gillingdod.com ,
Linkedin https://tinyurl.com/2ed32t8r , X (formerly Twitter) @gillingdod
