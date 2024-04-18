Chorley and Leyland Lions Club Presentation Night

Chorley and Leyland Lions Club Annual Presentation Night held at The Insty in Euxton.
By David ThomasContributor
Published 18th Apr 2024, 09:20 BST
Throughout the year our Club attend various fund raising events. All monies are distributed to local organisations that carry out supportive work in our community.

This year's receipients were:

Living Waters Storehouse.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble

Tender Nursing Care.

SLEAP

Wade Hall Community Association.

Sporting Memories

St Catherine's- Hospice at Home

Brothers of Charity

The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire.

Miles of Smiles

The Mayor of Chorley's Charity Fund

The Mayor of South Ribble's Charity Fund

The Lions Governor's Partner Appeal - Brain Tumour Research

Pictured is the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Councillor Chris Lomax and Kim Lomax receiving a cheque off Lion President David Farmer.

