Chorley and Leyland Lions Club Presentation Night
Chorley and Leyland Lions Club Annual Presentation Night held at The Insty in Euxton.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Throughout the year our Club attend various fund raising events. All monies are distributed to local organisations that carry out supportive work in our community.
This year's receipients were:
Living Waters Storehouse.
Tender Nursing Care.
SLEAP
Wade Hall Community Association.
Sporting Memories
St Catherine's- Hospice at Home
Brothers of Charity
The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire.
Miles of Smiles
The Mayor of South Ribble's Charity Fund
The Lions Governor's Partner Appeal - Brain Tumour Research
Pictured is the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Councillor Chris Lomax and Kim Lomax receiving a cheque off Lion President David Farmer.