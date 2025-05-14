Chirpy visitors delight residents at Preston care home
The chicks, already hatched and around two weeks old, were housed in the main lounge for everyone to enjoy. They were also brought to the rooms of residents who residents who were unable to leave their rooms, as the chicks can be out of the incubator for short periods of time, allowing all residents the opportunity to take part in this heartwarming activity.
The visit proved to be a huge hit with residents and staff alike. Many residents have fond memories of farm life and childhoods spent around animals, making the presence of the chicks a nostalgic and joyful experience.
Kerry, Social Activities Coordinator at Ribble Court, said: "The chicks brought so much joy to our residents. It's lovely to see their faces light up, especially for those who grew up on farms – it brings back so many happy memories.”
Abbi Street, Social Activities Coordinator at Ribble Court added: “This was an activity that everyone was involved in, and that makes it all the more special. It also reminds us that Spring has finally arrived and we can look forward to many more fantastic activities, particularly enjoying the sunshine.”