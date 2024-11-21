Children’s charity searches for an adoptive family for Marcus aged 4

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children’s charity and leading voluntary adoption agency, Adoption Matters, is looking for an individual, couple or family to provide Marcus with a stable and loving home through adoption. Could that be you?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus foster parents say that the best thing about him is when he laughs and giggles. Marcus is a little boy who wants to learn and thrives from adult interaction and support. His foster parents explain that he has a ‘thirst for knowledge and will soak it up as he has an inquisitive mind”.

Marcus is energetic, he enjoys being on the go and loves being outside, on his balance bike or other ride on toys, in his paddling pool, going for long walks and loves going on the bus!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adoption Matters Child Focused Family Building Service works in partnership with Local Authorities and Regional Adoption Agencies across the UK to help identify families for children who wait longer.

Marcus

Currently in England, there are 2580 children waiting for adoption, over 50% have been waiting over 12 months and many over 18 months. These children tend to be slightly older, age 4 and above, brother and sister groups, children from diverse heritage backgrounds and children with additional needs. Adoption Matters has extensive experience and are passionate about finding families for children like Marcus. The team advises:

“Marcus needs a home where he can grow up and have lots of fun! He would benefit from a family who are:

· Fun and love to laugh

· Who love the outdoors

You can be an individual, couple or family to enquire

· Patient, Kind and consistent

· Loving, warm and affectionate

And who:

· Embrace and accept Marcus for the amazing boy he is and celebrate his achievements

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity are seeking an adoptive home for Marcus

Marcus has had a difficult start his life but since moving to his foster family, he has benefitted from having a consistent routine and lots of play and encouragement”.

Do you want to find out more?

Adoption Matters welcome enquiries from people who are just thinking about adoption, prospective adopters in assessment stages or approved adopters with other agencies. You can be single or part of a couple, with or without children in your home (they will need to be older than Marcus) to enquire. The charity are proud members of New Family Social and welcome enquiries from the LGBTQ+ community.

Their teams will support you along the way and provide full training. All their approved adopters have access to their specialist Centre for Fostering and Adoption Support who offer a wealth of ongoing training. To find out more information about Marcus visit: www.adoptionmatters.org/profile/marcus