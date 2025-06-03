Cheers! Grand opening of Burscough care home’s replica pub celebrates community and heritage

Residents and guests at Burscough Manor Care Home in Burscough, part of Sandstone Care, raised their glasses in celebration at the grand opening of the home's lovingly recreated Red Lion pub.

Care home managers Sam Smith and Kirsty Fuller had the honour of welcoming Paul Lewis, husband of much-loved resident Dot, to officially cut the ribbon.

Paul, an engineer, built the replica pub from scratch, driven by affection for Burscough’s local history and a desire to create something meaningful for his wife and the wider care home community.

Paul’s craftsmanship was evident in every detail, capturing the spirit of the original Red Lion, which once stood proudly on the same site before its demolition in 2018. To mark the occasion, Paul was presented with a custom-engraved whisky glass featuring the Red Lion emblem, a bottle to fill it, and a commemorative plaque now mounted proudly above the bar.

Guests were treated to a proper pub-style welcome, with a hearty spread of pies, a pint of beer or a choice of non-alcoholic drinks. Residents delighted in ordering at the bar, just as they would have in years gone by, filling the room with warm conversation, laughter, and shared memories.

Adding an extra layer of nostalgia, former local councillor Noel Delaney joined the festivities. He fondly reminisced about his time spent at the original Red Lion, recalling his days on the darts team and the camaraderie that once defined his local.

“This isn’t just a building project, it’s a celebration of the past and a gift to the future,” said home manager Sam Smith. “We’ve seen how much joy it brings to our residents already. The Red Lion at Burscough Manor is now a place of connection, storytelling, and happiness, making a real hub for residents, family and friends.”